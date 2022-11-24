Review: Bones and All is the romantic cannibal movie you've been waiting for

Make sure you see Bones and All before dinner.

Set in the 1980s, two outcasts stumble across each other and embark on a 3000-mile (4800km) road trip across the United States.

How adorable, right?

Well turns out they're outcasts cause they freaking eat people!

If you skimmed the headline and missed the word cannibal or thought it was a typo, now you know. It's a full on cannibal story about young love.

Hollywood golden boy Timothée Chalamet stars as Lee opposite relative newcomer Taylor Russell as Maren. Directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) and featuring a bangin' score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the talent involved gives a little hint that despite the subject matter, this is very much an arty film.

There is a... not insignificant amount of gore and because the movie is so lovingly crafted it stays with you a bit more than your average campy gory horror film.

With everyone in front of and behind the camera bringing their A-game, the greatest strength of this film is the genre-blending. Under a lesser director you would lose some element of the coming-of-age, road, romance or horror genre for significant portions of the film.

But they're teetering on a knife's edge throughout the whole thing, you never feel overwhelmed by, or missing any of them. Except for when they like, full on eat people. It gets pretty messy.