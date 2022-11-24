Nearly 100,000 lightning strikes in NZ over the last week

Source: 1News

Over the last week, New Zealand saw 91,349 lightning strikes, MetService said today.

Lightning on a cloudy night.

Lightning on a cloudy night. (Source: istock.com)

That's an average of one lightning strike every seven seconds between last Wednesday and yesterday.

"Every region got a few sparks... except for the Canterbury High Country," the forecaster tweeted.

They added that 27,413 (30%) of those strikes were recorded over land.

And the rough weather is set to continue for many today, with thunderstorms possible for much of the North Island this afternoon.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said winds of 80-100km/h were possible in the North Island today.

The forecaster advises people stay up to date with the latest weather watches and warnings on their website.

