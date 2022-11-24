Thunderstorms, 100km/h winds possible for much of North Island

Source: 1News

MetService says thunderstorms are possible for much of the North Island this afternoon.

The weather around the country looks generally settled on Monday but another band of rain is lined up to cross from the west before month’s end.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said "Aotearoa is currently lying under an unsettled westerly flow, with a series of active fronts bringing showers, some heavy with possible thunderstorms and hail."

All of the North Island is at risks of thunderstorms today, as well as in northern Westland and Buller, the Canterbury Plains, Otago, and Southland.

"In the North Island, those thunderstorms may be squally, with wind gusts of 80-100km/h possible," warns Bakker.

With a move away from northwesterlies, temperatures are expected to return to normal.

"Winds from the northwest tend to drag more tropical air towards Aotearoa, which is warmer and more humid," explains Bakker.

These conditions are more unstable, which leads to an increase in thunderstorms.

The westly flow is set to ease on Friday, before a broad eastward flow comes across the country over the weekend, bringing showers for most.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for the Tararua Ranges which is in place until 3am tomorrow.

The weather around the country looks generally settled by Monday but another band of rain is lined up to cross from the west before month’s end.

