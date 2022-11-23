Murderer clashed with workmates before he killed again

Ryan Boswell
By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
A coronial inquest has heard a convicted murderer clashed with workmates before he went on to kill again.

Paul Tainui was out of prison for the 1994 killing of Kimberly Schroder when he raped and murdered Nicole Tuxford in 2018.

Paul Tainui’s employer said Corrections did not advise them to look out for warning signs about his behaviour or whether to report it.

Tainui was on life parole for the murder of his first girlfriend Kimberly Schroder in 1994, when he killed his colleague Nicole Tuxford in 2018.

Details of the company are suppressed but the general manager told the inquest that while they knew about Tainui being on life parole for murder, they were given no other details by Corrections.

They said there was no discussion about the risks of Tainui entering into an intimate relationship, or whether they needed to keep an eye on his interactions with others.

The manager did their own research about Tainui but “there was very little given his crime was so long ago” and the only information available was related to David Bain.

They said they were not aware that Tainui was turning up at Nicole Tuxford’s house unannounced or that staff were worried that he was obsessed with her.

The inquest heard that Tainui had ongoing arguments with one worker, but that Tainui was seen as the aggressor.

It was viewed as an employment matter and never raised with Corrections.

The manager said they did not tell other staff about Tainui’s offending for the first few months, after talking to him about it.

They said they were aware that Tainui has some issues at his last workplace which “created disharmony” and they wanted to help him integrate.

The hearing is continuing.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

