Murderer deemed 'low risk of reoffending' before second killing

The Department of Corrections deemed a convicted murder a "low risk of reoffending" before he went on to kill again.

Paul Tainui, previously known as Paul Wilson (Source: 1News)

Paul Tainui, previously known as Paul Wilson, was on life parole for killing Kimberly Schroder in 1994, when he murdered Nicole Tuxford 24 years later.

A coronial inquest is being held into deaths of Tuxford, and of Schroder’s father, Gary James Schroder. He died in a suspected suicide just days after he found out about Tuxford’s murder.

Dr Nick Wilson works as Correction’s principal adviser in psychological research.

He said Tainui spent hundreds of hours working with psychologists, which covered “his ruminative negative self beliefs and anxious behaviour”, as well as “the sexual elements of his offending”.

Wilson said four psychological reports on Tainui were written for the Parole Board, with the last showing “a low level of risk”.

“Although, again, no structured measures of risk were referenced in his determination of future risk,” said Wilson.

The hearing heard that once out of prison, Tainui got help finding a job in Christchurch where he met his next victim, Tuxford.

The two would socialise outside of work.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson, who investigated the murder, said she would say they were just friends, but colleagues claim Tainui would get jealous.

“Tainui left after Miss Tuxford started dancing with another employee. When he was asked about it at work he said he was angry about the way Miss Tuxford and the other employees were dancing,” said Anderson.

The workplace only revealed Tainui’s criminal past to staff when a photo of him appeared in the media at David Bain’s wedding.

He said Tainui was involved in four road crashes while on parole, but police never told corrections.

Anderson said a tip from a member of the public too about Tainui was also never followed up by police.

He said the matter was raised with the police watchdog, “who after their investigation commented that the information provided to police via Facebook was, in our opinion, sufficiently concerning to warrant police making further enquiries to gather more information and take steps to investigate criminal offending”.

Police are now alerted when life parolees are entered into their system, with corrections notified as well.

The hearing is continuing.