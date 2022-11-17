Double murderer admits misleading corrections, probation staff

A convicted double murderer has admitted that he repeatedly misled Corrections and probation staff in attempts to be granted parole.

Paul Tainui, who was once known as Paul Wilson, had a statement read at a coronial inquest into the deaths of his second victim and the father of his first.

“Overall, I think that corrections worked their backsides off to help me out. I misled them to think that I was good.

“I think that everyone walked over broken glass to help me.

“I am here because of me, me, me. I am the piece of scum who shat on everyone. Everyone trusted me,” said Tainui.

Tainui murdered Kimberly Schroder in 1994, but after 13 years behind bars he was assessed as being “low risk” and released on parole.

He killed his second victim Nicole Tuxford in 2018. Three days later Schroder’s father died in a suspected suicide.

Dr Nick Wilson works as correction’s principal adviser in psychological research.

He said Tainui was skilled at making people believe what he wanted, and that his remorse “appeared self-serving and unreliable”.

Wilson said his behaviour should have been given priority rather than just words.

“He was successful in diverting the focus of his treatment away from his offending,” said Wilson.

Victims’ lawyer Nikki Pender questioned why Tainui’s repeated lies were left in psychological reports used to decide whether to grant his parole.

“Just noticing there in that first line, Mr Wilson plead guilty to the murder, in fact that's a statement that's incorrect.

“He said he maintained a casual sexual relationship right up to the offence and this created confusion about her affections. Again that's not supported by evidence,” said Pender.

Wilson said the information was being “reported as what he described and what he reported,” and that it was reviewed.

The hearing is continuing.