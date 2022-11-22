Qatar announces attendance higher than stadium capacity, twice

Qatar officials have twice announced attendance was higher than the stadium's actual capacity, just four games into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Empty seats at Senegal v Netherlands. (Source: Associated Press)

The first optimistic figure was announced at the end of the tournament's opening fixture where the hosts lost to Ecuador 2-0.

TalkSPORT reports that 67,000 fans were on hand to watch the match, according to the stadium announcer.

However, the Al Bayt Stadium where the game was played only holds 60,000.

A repeat of the incident happened the following day at Al Thumama Stadium where it was stated 41,721 people were packed in to watch the Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0.

This stadium's capacity is 40,000, with images also showing plenty of empty seats.

"It's super flat in here," talkSPORT commentator Lianne Sanderson said highlighting some empty seats.

"Thankfully the Senegal fans have been banging their drum."