Qatar announces attendance higher than stadium capacity, twice

Source: 1News

Qatar officials have twice announced attendance was higher than the stadium's actual capacity, just four games into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Empty seats at Senegal v Netherlands.

Empty seats at Senegal v Netherlands. (Source: Associated Press)

The first optimistic figure was announced at the end of the tournament's opening fixture where the hosts lost to Ecuador 2-0.

TalkSPORT reports that 67,000 fans were on hand to watch the match, according to the stadium announcer.

However, the Al Bayt Stadium where the game was played only holds 60,000.

A repeat of the incident happened the following day at Al Thumama Stadium where it was stated 41,721 people were packed in to watch the Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0.

Read More

This stadium's capacity is 40,000, with images also showing plenty of empty seats.

"It's super flat in here," talkSPORT commentator Lianne Sanderson said highlighting some empty seats.

"Thankfully the Senegal fans have been banging their drum."

FootballFIFA World Cup

Popular Stories

1

The Chase star The Beast shows off 63kg weight loss

2

'Huge' magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits near Solomon Islands

3

Possible tornadoes as jet stream clash fuels more stormy weather

4

Watch: Huge tree topples on car in Hamilton with driver inside

5

Kiwi drummer jams with The Killers in 'out-of-body experience'

6

Tip Top pulls Popsicle 'selfie with a stranger' message amid concerns

Latest Stories

Ukraine civilians told to leave Kherson before winter

'Huge' magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits near Solomon Islands

Survivor recalls panic of Indonesia earthquake

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Reviewing The Killers' back-to-back Auckland shows

Related Stories

Bale's late penalty salvages draw for Wales after US scare

Netherlands strikes late to beat Senegal at FIFA World Cup