BBC presenter wears One Love armband, defies FIFA at Qatar WC

A BBC presenter sported a rainbow armband reading "One Love" during coverage of England vs Iran at the FIFA World Cup, in an apparent rebuke of FIFA and host nation Qatar.

The BBC's Alex Scott (right) wearing the armband, speaking with Kelly Somers. (Source: BBC)

It comes after FIFA threatened on-field punishment in the form of a yellow card for any captain that wore the armband, which is seen as a statement in defiance of host nation Qatar's human rights record. Gay and lesbian sex is illegal in Qatar.

Seven European teams - England, the Netherlands, Wales, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, and Denmark - had planned on wearing the armbands but they backed down after FIFA's declaration, saying they couldn't risk sacrificing success on the field.

BBC pundit Alex Scott had other ideas as she presented coverage of England's first match in the tournament.

It comes after the BBC snubbed the tournament's opening ceremony, choosing not to broadcast the event and instead showing an extended series of content discussing and criticising Qatar's human rights record, the Guardian reported.

Adding to the tournament's controversies, Belgium's away kit has been rejected by FIFA.

Reuters reports the word "Love" on the colourful jersey's collar was the problem.

However, Belgium spokesperson Stefan Van Loock told the news agency that FIFA are rejecting the kit not because of a link to the LGBTQIA+ community but because of its connection with music festival Tomorrowland.

The festival's logo is worked into the 'o' of "Love", and Belgian players will be allowed to wear the jersey if the word is taped over.