New Blues recruit Bayler ready to make mark on No.9 jersey

Kimberlee Downs
By Kimberlee Downs, 1News Sport Reporter
Source: 1News

The decision to switch Super Rugby teams is often a difficult one for players, but Ariana Bayler’s confident a move north of the Bombays will put her in good stead next time Black Ferns duties roll around.

The 25-year-old’s moving north from Chiefs Manawa where last season she shared halfback duties with fellow World Cup winner Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu.

"I think it’s an exciting opportunity for both of us to play head-to-head and give each other a good run," she told 1News from her home in Hamilton.

The shift is a timely one.

Kendra Cocksedge has had a stranglehold on the Black Ferns' No.9 jersey for nearly a decade, and her retirement from the game after their successful World Cup campaign leaves it up for grabs.

"I would really like to fill her boots but also I would like to play as me too," Bayler says.

Kendra Cocksedge and Ariana Bayler.

Kendra Cocksedge and Ariana Bayler. (Source: Getty)

"[I’m] really trying to play my own game this season and I really feel like the Blues can help me do that."

The former Hamilton Girls’ High School student’s had an injury-disrupted career, making her debut against England last year before being named in this year’s World Cup squad.

There she started one match – the Ferns' pool game against Wales – and came off the bench behind Cocksedge in the quarter-final.

The shift will also mean she can solidify a combination with Blues first-five Ruahei Demant, who was recently named Women’s 15s Player of the Year at the World Rugby Awards.

RugbyBluesChiefsWomen's SportBlack Ferns

Popular Stories

1

Man stabbed while walking dog in Christchurch park dies

2

'Huge' magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits near Solomon Islands

3

Auckland mansion owner fined $52k for felling 'notable' pōhutukawa

4

The Chase star The Beast shows off 63kg weight loss

5

Watch: Huge tree topples on car in Hamilton with driver inside

6

Watch: Boy racer wrecks parked cars, enraging witnesses

Latest Stories

Calls to regulate animal videos shared online that may be abuse

Sir Bob Charles on hand to celebrate NZ's oldest golf club

Avatar sequel: Expectations high ahead of release

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

1 in 5 unaware of all subscription plans they pay for - survey

Related Stories

Ruby Tui considering move back to sevens after World Cup triumph

Ruahei Demant, Wayne Smith, Ruby Tui big winners at glittering rugby awards

World Cup-winning Black Ferns to be celebrated at Parliament

Hansen rules out tilt at top Black Ferns job after Smith departure