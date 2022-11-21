Kiwi Ukrainians call on Govt to help loved ones fleeing war

Kiwi Ukrainians are calling on the Government to provide certainty and support for their families fleeing the war.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood brought in a special visa in March which allows 4000 places for Ukrainians fleeing the war, but so far only 443 have arrived here and 1078 applications have been approved.

The Ukrainian Visa allows parents to work here for two years and for children to go to school.

Some, like Sasha Amelichkina, said it's been a complicated and lengthy process to try and get a visa for her husband and she's frustrated this scheme isn't helping more people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ukrainian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations' Stefan Romaniw is urging the New Zealand Government to offer a path to permanent residency and said we should be taking a more human approach.

Wood said he's working on it and will make changes before the visa runs out at the beginning of next year.

Mahi for Ukraine is run by Kate Turska who wants to see the minister acting with urgency, saying the war shows no sign of slowing down and we need to give people certainty.

She'd also like to see more support offered in the form of English classes and accommodation support.