Wellington club breaks record for longest indoor football match

Kate Nicol-Williams
By Kate Nicol-Williams, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Nearly 30 Wellington football players have broken the world record for the longest continuous indoor football game this morning.

The Victoria University of Wellington indoor football members took turns to keep the game going for 45 hours - breaking the previous record of 36 hours.

Alongside the feat, over $70,000 has been raised for Gumboot Friday, a charity which provides counselling for young people.

Coach and More Than a Game co-founder Karl Moresi said the record attempt now needs to be verified by Guinness World Records after evidence is sent to the global organisation.

"Whether we met the criteria or not, we know we've played continuously for 45 hours and again while the records the incentive, it was always going to be making money for our community," he said.

"The Guinness people gave us guidelines as to how we could attempt the record and so we've stuck by the rules so 28 people right from the start … we've managed to get everyone over the line."

New ZealandFootballWellington

