Lawson takes F2 sprint race at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Liam Lawson has opened the final weekend of Formula 2 action for the season with a win in the sprint race of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson. (Source: Photosport)

Lawson started the race second before taking the lead on the 10th lap of the race this morning, thanks partly to a crash between Jehan Daruvala and Enzo Fittipaldi which allowed him to pass Richard Verschoor off the restart.

With the lead secured, Lawson pushed on to open a significant gap on the field and ended up with a 7.943 winning margin at the finish.

"Had a really nice race, managed to win, which is nice to at least have a win in the final weekend," Lawson said.

"Obviously, the season hasn't gone exactly to plan, but it's nice to finish the year like this.

"Hopefully we can repeat something similar tomorrow."

The result moved Lawson into fourth in the F2 Driver's Championship although the title has already been decided with Brazil's Felipe Drugovich - who finished third this morning - a whopping 83 points clear of the rest of the field.

Lawson could move in to third in the driver's championship though with the feature race on Monday morning with US driver Logan Sargeant only four points ahead of him in the standings.