FIFA World Cup: TVNZ reporters make their picks

The pinnacle of world football is upon us once again. The FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar in the early hours of Monday morning, and promises to be full of incredible goals, passionate fans, and riddled with controversy.

A replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy. (Source: istock.com)

We've pulled together our most die-hard football fanatics from across the TVNZ newsroom, to make their picks for who will lift the trophy, crash out early, and take home the awards.

Our writers have made their selections for the following:

Winning team

Biggest overachievers

Biggest underachievers

Golden Ball winner

Golden Boot winner

Who will win the World Cup?

Raphinha (left) celebrates with Neymar (right) after scoring. (Source: Associated Press)

Chris Chang, 1News sports presenter

Brazil. Have you seen the forwards named in their squad?! A ridiculous amount of firepower, even if they’ve got a couple of footballing geriatrics at the back. And it’s about time we had a non-European winner again.

Victor Waters, 1News sports reporter

Argentina. There is a belief and solidity to this Argentinian team that hasn't existed in many years. La Albiceleste's Copa America win has boosted their confidence and was a massive weight off Lionel Messi's shoulders, their first title in 28 years. And what a fairy tale end, winning the World Cup would be for the number 10.

Jack Tame, Q + A presenter

Head says Brazil. Heart says Argentina. Call me a sucker but I’m desperate for the Messi fairy tale. Argentina’s defensive line maybe isn’t so great but they scraped past Brazil in the Copa America and it’d be great to see them back it up.

Jack Mabire, 1News story producer

Brazil. Boasting a terrifying array of attacking talent, and solid experience at the back, the Seleção look like the strongest prospects at this World Cup. Expect plenty of flair, and probably a little gamesmanship, as they traverse a potentially tough route to the final.

Brodyn Knuckey, 1News digital sports reporter

Brazil. It really is hard to look pass the forwards unit. With the arrival of “perninhas rapidas” such as Raphinha, Antony and Rodrygo backing up Neymar, this Brazilian outfit is back attacking with the flair and charisma fans know and love that can easily take them all the way.

Zion Dayal, 1News sports reporter

Brazil. This is based on pure bias as since I was young my Dad and I have backed Brazil. But also there’s enough there to suggest they can go all the way. Argentina a close second to win the title.

Biggest overachiever?

Wales' Gareth Bale takes a shot. (Source: Associated Press)

Chris Chang

Canada topped their qualifying group ahead of Mexico and USA, and if you’re looking for a dark horse to get behind, why not the team led by former Football Ferns coach John Herdman? Star man Alphonso Davies is an injury doubt, which could be problematic.

Victor Waters

Uruguay. They're my dark horse at this tournament. Two-time champions with a history of causing upsets and mayhem at World Cups and are led by the striker everyone loves to hate, Luis Suarez.

Jack Tame

Denmark. A tidy unit… Creative and organised with Christian Eriksen masterfully running the ship in midfield. A couple of good recent results against France and a nice, easy start to the tournament with Tunisia in the first round.

Jack Mabire

Wales. The Welsh will be riding a wave of passionate support into their first World Cup in 64 years. The team has a good mix of young exciting talent and elite level experience, along with a ‘nothing to lose’ attitude which could catch a few teams by surprise.

Brodyn Knuckey

Senegal. Even without the services of Sadio Mane, manager Aliou Cisse has assembled an experienced squad with some of the best talent they’ve had in years – and last year’s Africa Cup of Nations win solidified it. The Netherlands best not sleep on them in Group A.

Zion Dayal

Wales – As an LAFC (Los Angeles Football Club) die hard fan, I think Gareth Bale lifts here after guiding LAFC to an MLS title. Enough here to suggest they qualify second from the group behind England.

Biggest underachiever?

Paul Pogba will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Source: Associated Press)

Chris Chang

France. They’re facing the World Cup holders’ curse, plus they’re without Pogba and Kanté.

Victor Waters

Portugal. The media storm swirling around Cristiano Ronaldo after his bombshell comments about Manchester United are an unwelcome distraction. We're already seeing tension in the Portuguese camp that could unsettle them in Qatar. If it wasn't for the timing of that Ronaldo interview, I would have picked France as they're ripe for a World Cup controversy.

Jack Tame

South Korea. Maybe this is a bit mean – expectations aren’t so great to begin with. A good defensive squad but Son Heung-min won’t be 100% and it’s a tough pool.

Jack Mabire

England. A tired looking, injury troubled and aging England team will be arriving in Qatar. Beyond the penalty specialist, Harry Kane, the team doesn’t boast a huge goal threat and key defenders have struggled for form. Yet, as always, expectations will be unreasonably high.

Brodyn Knuckey

Italy. Cheap answer but it’s true. Reigning Euro champions failing to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup will be seriously hard to beat at the Finals.

Zion Dayal

England. Peaked at the Euros.

Golden Ball winner?

Lionel Messi is a favourite to win another World Cup Golden Ball. (Source: Photosport)

Chris Chang

Lionel Messi. It’s the last chance for the great Argentinian and he might finally have a team to back him up. It could be a chance to put the GOAT debate to bed too.

Victor Waters

Lionel Messi. The undisputed leader of this Argentinian team and source of creativity, inspiration, and goals. A weight has been lifted off his shoulders after lifting the Copa America, it could be the most freedom we will ever see him play with at a World Cup.

Jack Tame

Luka Modric. At 37, he’s an old man in football years but with the game smarts and vision that still put him in the top echelon of world football.

Jack Mabire

Kevin de Bruyne. Among the top level elite players taking to the pitch in Qatar, De Bruyne is smack-bang in his prime. The Premier League’s current assist king, his range of passing and athleticism should mark him out as a cut above the rest at this World Cup. The question will be whether his inspiration is enough to drive an aging Belgium side.

Brodyn Knuckey

Lionel Messi. Maybe it’s the sport fan in me wanting to see the Argentinian star go out on a high he so thoroughly deserves or maybe it’s the impressive squad around him that could actually enable him to elevate even higher.

Zion Dayal

Casemiro. I have to back two players for the golden awards from the team I think that will win. Elder statesmen, who’s shown his class in the Premier League so far.

Golden Boot winner?

Could Harry Kane win the Golden Boot for the second straight World Cup? (Source: Photosport)

Chris Chang

If my France prediction is wrong, Kylian Mbappé could easily take this. But I’ve got to back Harry Kane. Erling Haaland’s feats this year have allowed Kane to fly under the radar (12 Premier League goals already). He’s 2 goals off equalling Wayne Rooney’s England record of 53, so expect him to break that in Qatar.

Victor Waters

Neymar. With a reasonably accessible group and a formidable attack, Neymar is my pick for tournament top scorer. Out of the nine (!?) attackers in the squad, he's their most experienced and clinical finisher. Dutch forward Memphis Depay and England's Harry Kane my other contenders.

Jack Tame

Lautaro Martinez. Quick, aggressive, clinical. Soon to be a household name.

Jack Mabire

Karim Benzema. France probably has the best looking front three in the tournament - the combination of Benzema, Griezmann and Mbappe looks deadly on paper. While the loss of key figures in midfield could blunt their cutting edge, they should still progress to the latter stages, and the Ballon d’Or winner’s goals will be crucial to their campaign.

Brodyn Knuckey

Harry Kane. Has a chance to break England’s all-time goal record in Qatar and has all the form [12 goals so far this season in the EPL] to suggest he can do it.

Zion Dayal

Neymar. Leads his country to the title with the boot. He’s the go to penalty guy too.