FIFA World Cup Group A: Drama reigns supreme as Qatar debuts

GROUP A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Qatar will make their FIFA World Cup debut this year. (Source: Photosport)

Play has not even started and already Group A has proven to be one of the most dramatic groups.

It was only in August hosts Qatar decided to move their first game against Ecuador a day earlier to ensure they would be part of the tournament’s opening match (initially England vs Iran was pencilled in as the World Cup curtain raiser when the draw was made in April).

Add to that Ecuador’s place at the tournament has only just been assured by the Court for Arbitration for Sport after Chile and Peru had lodged appeals with FIFA over the eligibility of Byron Castillo, claiming he is Colombian and had falsified his age.

The Netherlands are obvious favourites to top the group and are back in a World Cup after missing out in 2018. They boast big names like Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie De Jong while they also have some exciting talent emerging through Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons.

It’s the battle for that second knock-out phase spot which could prove to be less straight forward.

Hosts Qatar have invested heavily into their national youth system since they were awarded the 2022 event.

That was proven in 2019 when they won their first Asia Cup, beating Japan in the final 3-1.

Despite that, I still fancy African champions Senegal, to be good enough to escape Group A and could prove a surprise package in Qatar.

However, there is a big question mark over the fitness of talisman Sadio Mane who is in a race against time to be fit for the tournament.

So crucial the Bayern Munich forward is to their chances, the Senegalese FA has even hired a witch doctor to make sure he can recover from his calf injury and play!

Players to watch:

Mane in action against Inter Milan at Anfield. (Source: Associated Press)

Netherlands: PSV duo Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons are the next generation of Dutch talent. Their combination could help unlock defences late on for the Oranje when they're up against it and push deep into this FIFA World Cup.

Senegal: Sadio Mane is the undeniable leader of this Senegal team, but they also have Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy at the other end of the pitch.

Qatar: Almoez Ali is set to lead his side's attack at the 2022 World Cup, he’s Qatar’s all-time top goal scorer with 42 goals.

Ecuador: Moisés Caicedo has settled in well in the Brighton & Hove Albion midfield this season. Curiously, the 21-year-old is one of three Ecuadorian players who play for the Seagulls in the Premier League along with international teammates, Pervis Estupiñán and Jeremy Sarmiento.