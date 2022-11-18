Slow progress in talks at COP27 - James Shaw

Source: 1News

There has been slow progress at the UN's COP27 climate talks, Climate Change Minister James Shaw says.

James Shaw speaks at COP27.

James Shaw speaks at COP27. (Source: Getty)

The summit, being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, has been moving slowly, with a large number of issues being discussed - the major one being richer countries paying reparations to poorer ones for climate change damage.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has been representing Aotearoa at the summit and said the sheer number of issues being put forward has made things slow.

"It's not said and done, and it's likely to run into overtime as it has in previous years," Shaw told Breakfast.

"There are still positions that are a long way from each other, and that is of real concern to us."

Read More

Shaw said that normally three or four big political issues are put to ministers and the summits, but this year there were 14, which has caused slow progress. He said some countries are also making things difficult.

"There are some countries who are working to undermine some potential principles that we've already agreed on, like the 1.5C of global warming.

"It's a real battle," he said.

Shaw also responded to criticism that New Zealand has received. The country received a slap on the wrist for alleged hypocrisy when pledging $20 million to 'loss and damages' while supporting a further two years of talks surrounding a central climate compensation fund.

For the second year in row, New Zealand was awarded the "fossil of the day" award by climate activists for what is described as an "about face".

He said that this view is not accurate and said the $20 million dollar pledge was to get something done now.

"We're one of the countries in the developing world that is probably one of the most progressive in ensuring that there is a financial system set up for loss and damage.

"We've got some concerns about the design of that, because ethos large multi-national organisations don't work for the Pacific; they find them slow and bureaucratic - which is why in part we put down that $20 million allocation," Shaw said.

He said that no matter when an institution is announced, it will still take a while to set up, which is why New Zealand is continuing to negotiate while pledging money.

"It is going to take a while to design this thing if there is a decision that takes place to set something up.

"Whether there is a declaration that there will be such an institution at this event and then the design work occurs - or whether the design work occurs and then it is established, that is kind of chicken and egg," he said.

Shaw also wants to see a "multiplicity of arrangements" that are regional and bilateral with the World Bank and IMF involved, as one central fund might not work.

Shaw is hopeful that the group of world leaders will be able to come up with a resolution last minute.

"I'm hopeful that we can get there," he said.

New ZealandClimate ChangePolitics

Popular Stories

1

3 get life sentences for 2014 downing of MH17 over Ukraine

2

Family 'devastated' over missing boy, mother’s death in Manukau boat tragedy

3

Woman dies in Napier, homicide investigation launched

4

Foot found in Yellowstone hot pool ID'd as that of LA man

5

Retallick to bring up ton at Twickenham in strong All Blacks' pack

6

Cleaning company bosses sentenced to detention over GST fraud

Latest Stories

Government cracks down on pokies to reduce gambling harm

Slow progress in talks at COP27 - James Shaw

Foot found in Yellowstone hot pool ID'd as that of LA man

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Auckland sports fanatic off to volunteer at World Cup

Related Stories

Government cracks down on pokies to reduce gambling harm

Chances military camps 'fix' youth offending 'close to zero' - expert

Leaders arrive at APEC in Thailand hoping to revitalise economy

Jacinda Ardern to meet Xi Jinping at APEC this week