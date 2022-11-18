Slow progress in talks at COP27 - James Shaw

There has been slow progress at the UN's COP27 climate talks, Climate Change Minister James Shaw says.

James Shaw speaks at COP27. (Source: Getty)

The summit, being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, has been moving slowly, with a large number of issues being discussed - the major one being richer countries paying reparations to poorer ones for climate change damage.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has been representing Aotearoa at the summit and said the sheer number of issues being put forward has made things slow.

"It's not said and done, and it's likely to run into overtime as it has in previous years," Shaw told Breakfast.

"There are still positions that are a long way from each other, and that is of real concern to us."

Shaw said that normally three or four big political issues are put to ministers and the summits, but this year there were 14, which has caused slow progress. He said some countries are also making things difficult.

"There are some countries who are working to undermine some potential principles that we've already agreed on, like the 1.5C of global warming.

"It's a real battle," he said.

Shaw also responded to criticism that New Zealand has received. The country received a slap on the wrist for alleged hypocrisy when pledging $20 million to 'loss and damages' while supporting a further two years of talks surrounding a central climate compensation fund.

For the second year in row, New Zealand was awarded the "fossil of the day" award by climate activists for what is described as an "about face".

He said that this view is not accurate and said the $20 million dollar pledge was to get something done now.

"We're one of the countries in the developing world that is probably one of the most progressive in ensuring that there is a financial system set up for loss and damage.

"We've got some concerns about the design of that, because ethos large multi-national organisations don't work for the Pacific; they find them slow and bureaucratic - which is why in part we put down that $20 million allocation," Shaw said.

He said that no matter when an institution is announced, it will still take a while to set up, which is why New Zealand is continuing to negotiate while pledging money.

"It is going to take a while to design this thing if there is a decision that takes place to set something up.

"Whether there is a declaration that there will be such an institution at this event and then the design work occurs - or whether the design work occurs and then it is established, that is kind of chicken and egg," he said.

Shaw also wants to see a "multiplicity of arrangements" that are regional and bilateral with the World Bank and IMF involved, as one central fund might not work.

Shaw is hopeful that the group of world leaders will be able to come up with a resolution last minute.

"I'm hopeful that we can get there," he said.