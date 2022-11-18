Ko looking ominous, Fox a bit slower to start

She might have bogeyed the first hole, a par-5 at that, but from there it was all ominous from Lydia Ko.

Lydia Ko bogeyed just one hole at the Tiburon Golf Club in Florida before coming home with one-shot lead. (Source: Getty)

Chasing her third CME Globe title for topping the LPGA’s season-long standings, Ko started the Tour Championship with a first round of seven-under par 65 to lead the Tour Championship by one shot at the Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.

Her round included just that one bogey. She followed it with eight birdies, four of them in a row through holes 14-17. Ko hit every fairway and 16 of 18 greens in regulation in her round.

“I know that even though I bogeyed a par five there were plenty of holes, especially the ones coming [home] that were going to play downwind that I could birdie, so I tried not to get too frustrated about it,” Ko said of her round.

Ko currently leads the season standings and is a great chance to win the title for a third time, but her first since 2015.

“If things don’t go my way and I’m not holding a trophy or whatever I may be disappointed in that exact moment, but I was able to have two wins that were very special to me and this has been some of the most consistent golf I’ve played, so I can’t really complain.”

Fellow New Zealander Ryan Fox is also chasing the season-long crown on the European Tour. He’ll need to make up some ground though to overtake Rory McIlroy and hold off some others to claim the crown.

Fox is one-over par after the opening round of the Tour Championship in Abu Dhabi after carding a 73.

The world No. 24 bogeyed the second and third holes for a stuttering start, before recording two birdies and another bogey over the remainder. He’s in a tie for 33rd.

It was the first time Fox had played with world No.1 McIlroy. Fox took to social media to post about the experience.

“A bit scratchy out there today but enjoyed playing with Rory McIlroy for the first time," Fox said. "A real gentleman and a heck of a golfer. Three more days for me to find some form, but was a fun way to start the week.”

McIlroy was two shots better than Fox at one-under, with the lead held by English duo Tyrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick at seven-under.