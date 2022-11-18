Heavy rain watch issued for Auckland, thunderstorms possible

Much of the country looks to be in for a wet start to the weekend, with a number of heavy rain watches in place.

Rainy weather. (Source: istock.com)

MetService said a large, complex low pressure system over the Tasman Sea will continue to bring rain and thunderstorms to much of the country today and over the weekend.

It has issued a number of yellow heavy rain watches as a result.

There will be a period of rain and possible thunderstorms for Northland, with the watch in place until 1pm this afternoon.

For Auckland, a period of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are also expected until 6pm today.

Wellington is in store for rain with heavy falls and possible thunderstorms between 4pm and 10pm today.

Down south, Tasman west of Motueka can expect periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms from 5pm today to 3am tomorrow.

The Kaikōura coast and ranges is in for periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms as well, but from 10pm today until 9am tomorrow.

Canterbury can expect periods of heavy rain from 3am to 8pm tomorrow, while north Otago and Dunedin can expect periods of heavy rain from 10am tomorrow until 2am on Sunday.