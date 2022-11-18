Heavy rain watch issued for Auckland, thunderstorms possible

Source: 1News

Much of the country looks to be in for a wet start to the weekend, with a number of heavy rain watches in place.

Rainy weather.

Rainy weather. (Source: istock.com)

MetService said a large, complex low pressure system over the Tasman Sea will continue to bring rain and thunderstorms to much of the country today and over the weekend.

It has issued a number of yellow heavy rain watches as a result.

There will be a period of rain and possible thunderstorms for Northland, with the watch in place until 1pm this afternoon.

For Auckland, a period of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are also expected until 6pm today.

Wellington is in store for rain with heavy falls and possible thunderstorms between 4pm and 10pm today.

Down south, Tasman west of Motueka can expect periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms from 5pm today to 3am tomorrow.

The Kaikōura coast and ranges is in for periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms as well, but from 10pm today until 9am tomorrow.

Canterbury can expect periods of heavy rain from 3am to 8pm tomorrow, while north Otago and Dunedin can expect periods of heavy rain from 10am tomorrow until 2am on Sunday.

New ZealandWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Chris Hemsworth forced to face 'own mortality' with health news

2

Fresh search for Akaroa millionaire, 23 years after disappearance

3

Heavy rain watch issued for Auckland, thunderstorms possible

4

Man jailed for random killing of Christchurch mother Laisa Waka

5

Robert Clary, last of the Hogan's Heroes stars, dies at 96

6

Woman dies in Napier, homicide investigation launched

Latest Stories

Cruise company to bring back masks for passengers

Man appears in court after woman punched in face at hospital

The Rock throws support behind World Cup finalists Samoa

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Republicans announce Biden family investigation after House win

Related Stories

Heavy rain will batter Wellington more in the future - NIWA

Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of North Island

Severe thunderstorm warning for much of the North Island

Wild weather: Mangatuna residents advised to evacuate as river floods