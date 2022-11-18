Government cracks down on pokies to reduce gambling harm

Source: 1News

The Government has announced new rules surrounding pokie machines in a bid to reduce gambling harm.

File image: Gambling, pokie machines.

File image: Gambling, pokie machines. (Source: istock.com)

The changes announced this morning will largely mean pokies venues across the country will be required to take stronger action on gambling minimisation.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti said that pokies are "known to be the most harmful form of land-based gambling in Aotearoa."

"I’m really pleased we are making progress with strengthening the harm minimisation rules," she said.

"These changes will help make sure that pokies venues are identifying and acting upon harmful gambling consistently and more often."

The new rules, which apply to pubs and clubs, will require all staff who deal with gamblers to undertake annual training.

Venues will also be required to take steps to identify harmful gambling, including carrying out regular checks and recording signs of gambling harm.

The designs of pokies venues will also need to follow guidelines such as the monitoring of ATMs and ensuring pokie machines are less visible.

Anyone who fails to comply with these regulations will be subject to range of new infringement offences.

Tinetti said the new regulations are "realistic" changes for the gambling sector to make.

More than 1000 venues and nearly 16,000 gaming machines currently operate in pubs around the country.

Pacific gambling service Mapu Maia's national director Pesio Ah Honi told Breakfast this morning gambling harm is a "vicious cycle".

"You've got desperate people trying to find money to continue gambling, particularly with pokie machines.

"That's where were seeing a lot of the harm being caused to family through relationships, through mental health, family violence."

She said nearly three-quarters of those seeking help from Manu Maia cite pokies in pubs and clubs as their main form of addiction.

