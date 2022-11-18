Black Ferns to receive $25k bonus for Rugby World Cup win

Members of the Women's Rugby World Cup winning Black Ferns squad will each receive a $25,000 bonus for their massive achievement.

The team upset fan favourites England to hold on to their World Cup title.

The money will come from New Zealand Rugby and a number of "key partners".

Sky, Adidas and ASB, have created a bonus pool of almost $1m to acknowledge the incredible success of the Black Ferns team and management at the Rugby World Cup, NZ Rugby announced.

"While bonuses were not built into Black Ferns contracts, NZR considers that they are appropriate given the scale of the Black Ferns’ RWC campaign," NZ Rugby Chief Executive Mark Robinson said in a statement this afternoon.

"Accordingly, as we have done previously in respect of All Blacks RWC bonus payments, we have worked with commercial partners to create a pool that rewards the players for their historic and special performance."

New Zealand Rugby had come under criticism after it was announced England players were in line for a $30,000 bonus each if they won the world cup, while the Black Ferns wouldn't receive any.

It comes after Saturday's nail-biting 34-31 win against the Red Roses.

