Family 'devastated' over missing boy, mother’s death in boat tragedy

Police have named the mother who died and her son, who is still missing after a boat they were on capsized in the Manukau Harbour on November 6.

Gemma Ferregel. (Source: Supplied)

A group of five were on board the boat near Clarks Beach when reports came in about 7pm that night that the group were in trouble.

Gemma Ferregel, 39, died and her 10-year-old son, Ryder Ferregel is still missing.

“The family of Gemma and Ryder have asked Police to issue a statement on their behalf,” police said this evening.

A statement issued by the family read:

“We’re all devastated and lost for words while we grieve for Gemma and Ryder.

"Our only wish now is that Ryder is brought home as soon as possible.

"We would like to express our thanks to the emergency services and volunteers in the community who have contributed to the search.”

Background

Two people from the group made it to shore and were taken to Middlemore Hospital, but three others were still in the water.

The police Eagle helicopter began a search and rescue near the overturned boat.

One person was found alive in the water and a helicopter member entered the sea to provide help.

Coastguard then transported the person to Clarks Beach where an ambulance was waiting to provide medical attention.

They were then taken to Middlemore Hospital.

A Givealittle page set up to keep the search for Ryder going has so far raised over $63,000.