Crown Law receives independent report over Alan Hall conviction

By Cushla Norman, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Crown Law has received an independent review into its role in Alan Hall’s wrongful conviction and is now considering the findings before potentially releasing it publicly.

Alan Hall spent 19 years in jail for a murder he didn’t commit – now his name has been fully cleared by the Supreme Court.

Hall was wrongfully convicted of the murder of Arthur Easton at his home in Papakura in 1985. He spent 19 years in prison and a further 17 years on strict parole.

In June, the Supreme Court threw out his conviction after the Crown admitted a key witness statement had been altered. The court found Hall had suffered a significant miscarriage of justice.

Crown Law, the police and IPCA all launched investigations into the case following the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Crown Law’s inquiry was carried out by an independent lawyer, Nicolette Levy KC. She looked into all Crown lawyers involved in the case from 1985 up until 2022.

The Solicitor-General will consider whether to release all or a summary of the report to the families and public once it’s been read.

