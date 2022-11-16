Meet the woman helping bring together the community of Cromwell

Tonight’s ASB Good as Gold winner is a woman bringing together the local community of Cromwell, in Central Otago.

Sharon Smid has become the “glue of the Cromwell” for her tireless work in the local community, particularly the new arrivals, by helping organise group walks, worker bees and other activities.

Smid is also a keen advocate for good old-fashioned friendship and ensuring everyone has a sense of belonging and respect in their town.

Her efforts for inclusivity result in instant friends and have assured locals that there is no need to be lonely in Cromwell.

As this week’s winner, ASB is gifting her $10,000 to treat herself.

