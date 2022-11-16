Covid-19: Daily case numbers could reach 11,000 over summer

Source: 1News

Daily Covid-19 numbers could reach 10,000 to 11,000 over the summer months, Deputy Director-General of Health Dr Andrew Old says.

Old said according to modelling, hospitalisations and deaths could also peak over summer, with hospitalisations possibly reaching over 100 daily admissions.

He said these predictions are all similar to the mid-winter peak in July.

Old said another important update is the rise in reinfection rates.

"They are now accounting for up to 20% of all daily infections, of those just 1% are within the past 90 days, the rest beyond 90 days."

A man wearing a mask (file image). (Source: 1News)

He said those changes are likely related to a combination of waning immunity and the emergence of new variants.

He said the modelling numbers aren't unexpected, and they are similar to the patterns seen internationally.

"These aren't predictions of what will happen, but are plausible models that help with planning."

Yesterday there were 4282 cases of Covid-19, the first time cases have hit 4000 since August.

There was a total of 21,595 cases reported from Monday, November 7 to Sunday, November 13.

