Covid-19: 56 deaths, 21,595 cases reported in last week

There have been 21,595 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand in the last week, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube. (Source: Getty)

The numbers cover the week from Monday, November 7 to Sunday, November 13.

As at midnight yesterday, there were 325 people in hospital with the virus.

Seven people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit, as at midnight yesterday.

Fifty-six more people with the virus have died.

Of the 56 people who have died, two were aged in their 40s, two were in their 50s, seven were in their 60s, 18 were in their 70s, 17 were in their 80s and 10 were aged over 90.

Thirty-six were men and 20 were women.

Eleven were from the Auckland region, eight each were from the MidCentral District and Southern District, seven each were from Waikato and Canterbury, five were from the Wellington region, three were from Northland, two each were from Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay and Nelson Marlborough, and one was from Taranaki.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is now 2154.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 3079. The seven-day rolling average of uploaded RAT results is 5471.