Daily Covid cases more than 4000 for first time since August

Source: Radio New Zealand

There were 4282 daily Covid-19 cases reported today, breaking a plateau that has lasted about three weeks.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

By Rowan Quinn of rnz.co.nz

The number was 9.4% higher than the previous Tuesday, usually the highest day of the week because it captured some slow weekend reporting.

The last time cases were in the 4000s was August 17, as the country came down from the major winter wave.

Cases began to increase again in mid-October, before hitting the plateau.

The Ministry of Health said it expected the current infection wave to keep rising but could not accurately predict when that would happen and how big it would be.

Experts have said that was because it was unclear how the several new variants would play out, and what the impact of immunity from previous infections will be.

It said BQ 1.1 was increasing faster than the previous dominant variant BA.5 and the new arrival XBB is showing some evidence of being able to evade people's immunity but more evidence was needed.

Wastewater testing suggests about three quarters of all cases are being reported.

