NATO will react to Russian missiles crossing into Poland - expert

NATO will react to Russian missiles reportedly crossing into Poland, killing two, international relations expert Robert Patman says.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Patman said if the strikes in Poland are deliberate, there will be an Article 5 response.

"Mr Biden's always been very clear on this, and he's warned Mr Putin repeatedly, he said every inch of NATO territory would be defended."

Article 5 is the principle of collective defence, meaning if one member state is attacked, it's considered an attack against all.

Patman said he thinks there will definitely be a reaction from NATO, it just depends how big the reaction will be.

Map showing NATO Europe members in lighter green (Source: NATO)

He said if it's a stray missile intended for western Ukraine, which he think it could be, there will still be a strong response.

"It may be increasing provision of weaponry for Ukraine."

Patman said it's important to remember NATO has played a "balancing act" by not giving Ukraine all the weaponry they've wanted.

"Those sort of restraints may be abandoned in light of this episode."

Patman said it seems like a major "blunder" by the Putin regime but not unpredictable given Russia's lack of success on the ground in Ukraine.

Soldiers of the Polish army installing concertina wire at Poland's border with Russian exclave Kaliningrad on November 14, 2022 in Goldap, Poland (Source: Getty)

"The Ukrainians are winning the war on the ground, they have liberated 77,000km of territory in their counteroffensive since the beginning of September."

He added he doesn't think there will be a response from Putin's government but if Russia wants to avoid escalation, that may be a "sensible" move.

Russia's defence ministry has said it hasn't carried out any strikes near the Polish-Ukrainian border. It has called the reports a "deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation".

The Polish government has said it's holding an emergency meeting due to a "crisis situation".

Speaking later at a media conference, Polish government spokesperson Piotr Muller said the government was raising the military's level of readiness in response to the explosion near its border with Ukraine.

Mueller also said the government was considering whether to trigger Article 4, where a meeting would take place of NATO members after their "territorial integrity, political independence or security" has been threatened.