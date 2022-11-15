Two charged with murder of missing man Anaru Moana

Police have arrested and charged two people with the murder of missing man Anaru Moana.

Moana, 37, was last seen alive in South Canterbury on December 20, 2021.

Since then, police have carried out extensive searches of waterways in the Waitaki and Waimate areas.

A burnt-out car linked to the suspected murder of Moana was found near one of the waterways last year.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme says that while police have not yet located Moana's body, "it is pleasing" to have people before the courts over his death.

"We hope that having two people charged with Anaru’s death will give some comfort to the whānau, however we know how important locating their loved one is, so this will remain a priority focus for the team," he says.

The investigation is ongoing, and police continue to appeal for information about his death, and where his body might be.

"A 40-year-old man is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon charged with murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and kidnapping," police said in a statement this afternoon.

"A 32-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow also charged with murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, and possession of methamphetamine for supply."

