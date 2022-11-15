Increasing level of nitrate in Cantabrians drinking water - Greenpeace

Source: 1News

Canterbury communities are seeing increasing levels of nitrate in their drinking water due to fertiliser and dairy, Greenpeace says.

Senior campaigner Steve Abel said access to clean drinking water is a human right everyone should have, no matter who you are or where you live.

He claimed the increase is associated with the increase of fertiliser over the past 30 years and tenfold, the rise in dairy cows on the Canterbury Plains.

"There's another association that can be linked to nitrate and that's wastewater from dairy factories because that has a high amount of nitrogen in it also, and so what we think may be part of the cause here is the wastewater from the local Waimate dairy factory."

However, the dairy factory - Oceania Dairy - is firmly against this, stating: "It's extremely disappointing that these claims could divert much needed attention away from the actual causes of elevated levels of nitrate in Canterbury's drinking water."

Read More

Abel said it's been known for a long time that risks of blue baby syndrome and bowl cancer can increase as a result of drinking too much nitrate water.

"We know there's health risks associated with nitrate and that's why we need to be careful with worsening contamination."

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Greenpeace is offering free water testing for residents in Glenavy near Waimate today from 10am-4pm.

The organisation is also hosting a public meeting on nitrate contamination with public health researcher Tim Chambers tonight, who is from the University of Otago.

Chambers has published research on the issue, which estimates that nitrate contamination of drinking water could be causing up to 100 cases of bowel cancer a year in New Zealand, resulting in 40 deaths.

"More scientific work needs to be done to establish the specific cause and the contribution of any land use practice," Chambers has said.

The affected area is the Lower Waihao Rural Water Scheme just south of Waimate, and includes the small towns of Morven and Glenavy.

Residents now rely on council tanks to source clean drinking water as nitrate levels in the scheme's water supply reached the maximum acceptable value. Residents have been using the tanks since September.

The system's dangerously high levels of nitrates was due to widespread flooding in July, the regional council said at the time.

New ZealandEnvironmentHealthChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Grandfather of QLD boy allegedly killed by parents shares sorrow

2

NZTA proposes sweeping state highway speed limit decreases

3

Jeff Bezos says he will give away most of his Amazon fortune

4

Kiwi Ferns overcome nervy start to earn spot in RLWC final

5

Police name man found dead in water in Auckland's Hobsonville

Latest Stories

Frequent travellers from Samoa to soon bypass visa requirements

Daily Covid cases more than 4000 for first time since August

Suitcase murder suspect will appear in court 'soon'

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

Man charged with obscene exposure at popular Auckland beach

Related Stories

Daily Covid cases more than 4000 for first time since August

New campaign launched to educate rangatahi on vaping risks

Christchurch police issue fresh appeal after stabbing of dog walker

Visa categories debated as pressure builds over residency for nurses