2 now charged with murder after death of Flaxmere 'gentle giant'

Source: 1News

Two men have now been charged with murder following the death of "gentle giant" Darcy Strickland in Flaxmere in October.

Darcy Strickland, who died in a Flaxmere incident that led to a homicide investigation.

Darcy Strickland, who died in a Flaxmere incident that led to a homicide investigation. (Source: Supplied)

Their charges have been upgraded from wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Police arrested the two men following the death of Strickland on October 13. He was one of two people discovered injured outside an address on Ramsey Crescent.

Both men, aged 19 and 22, will appear in the Hastings District Court today.

The 19-year-old is also appearing on an additional charge of injuring with intent to do grievous bodily harm in relation to the assault of a woman in the same incident which led to Strickland's death.

Read More

Strickland has been described as a "gentle giant" by his family.

Police are still encouraging anyone with information about the incident, who haven't already spoken to investigators, to come forward.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHawke's Bay

Popular Stories

1

NZTA proposes sweeping state highway speed limit decreases

2

Birthday photo shows King Charles as park ranger

3

Christchurch police issue fresh appeal after stabbing of dog walker

4

Twilight star Taylor Lautner’s new wife Taylor takes his surname

5

2 now charged with murder after death of Flaxmere 'gentle giant'

Latest Stories

Manchester United responds to Ronaldo's explosive interivew

Christchurch police issue fresh appeal after stabbing of dog walker

Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but try to 'manage' differences

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

Birthday photo shows King Charles as park ranger

Related Stories

Christchurch police issue fresh appeal after stabbing of dog walker

South Korean minister orders extradition of suitcase murder suspect

Sister of Whangārei stabbing victim says both families hurting

Dog returning home by itself alerted family to Christchurch stabbing