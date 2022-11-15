2 now charged with murder after death of Flaxmere 'gentle giant'

Two men have now been charged with murder following the death of "gentle giant" Darcy Strickland in Flaxmere in October.

Darcy Strickland, who died in a Flaxmere incident that led to a homicide investigation. (Source: Supplied)

Their charges have been upgraded from wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Police arrested the two men following the death of Strickland on October 13. He was one of two people discovered injured outside an address on Ramsey Crescent.

Both men, aged 19 and 22, will appear in the Hastings District Court today.

The 19-year-old is also appearing on an additional charge of injuring with intent to do grievous bodily harm in relation to the assault of a woman in the same incident which led to Strickland's death.

Strickland has been described as a "gentle giant" by his family.

Police are still encouraging anyone with information about the incident, who haven't already spoken to investigators, to come forward.