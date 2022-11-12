Rugby mums gear up for thrilling World Cup final

Tonight’s Rugby World Cup final isn't just a massive game for players and fans around the world - it’s also a hugely proud moment for their families.

1News caught up with one Kiwi whānau and one English in the lead-up to the kickoff.

When there are white shirts, you know where you are - an England fan camp with lots of proud mums and dads.

1News had a chat with England prop Sarah Berns’ mother Vicky - she’s fizzing for the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She said, 'Mum, we’ve made the final; we’re going to enjoy it for what it is and play our game. Don't you get me nervous, Mum.' I said, 'Alright, I won't'."

Vicky said the sport has helped turned her daughter's life around.

“She was very dyslexic when she was younger, and she struggled in school; she just felt she wasn’t good at anything," she explained.

“And so suddenly she was good at rugby, and it saved her - and people were telling her she’s good at something and I think that really boosted her self-esteem and it was something she could take pride in herself."

A short distance away, 1News found a Kiwi crowd, all of them connected to champion halfback Kendra Kocksedge.

Her mum, Marie, said rugby had been Kendra’s life since she was young.

“Rugby is my daughter’s world," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She started playing when she was four. She just went along with some boys and ended up in a jersey, and that's how it all started."

She’s not worried about the result tonight.

“I’m sure they’ll have the plan to try and nullify her, but she’s been around the game for a while,” Marie said.

She’s got a rugby brain - she can read the game - which is no surprise given her connection to another famous rugby family.

“The Barrets' grandmother is actually my first cousin so yeah, it’s a little way back but we’re connected."

They're here for Kendra’s last game before retiring.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When Kendra first started, no one really knew who the Black Ferns were," Kendra's sister Nic said.

"They weren’t getting paid, they were all working and training, and it was really tough so to see everyone out and supporting them is just incredible.”

Marie says while it's not about tonight's result, it "will be lovely to get that World Cup – so lovely".

In a few hours, we’ll know whether it’s Kiwis toasting a win or the English celebrating a slice of victory.