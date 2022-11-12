NZ Cup called off due to poor track conditions

The rest of the New Zealand Cup has been called off after it was determined too unsafe to race due to moisture on the track.

(Source: istock.com)

Cup Day had been going as planned, with sunshine producing perfect conditions for an afternoon at the races at Riccarton Park.

The decision was made after a horse, Harmonious, slipped on the track due to moisture in the grass.

A number of jockeys and staff examined the damaged track to determine whether it would be safe enough to continue races.

Chief stipendiary steward John Oatham confirmed the rest of the event would be called off at 2pm this afternoon.

“There are concerns that areas in the middle of the track seem to be a bit wetter than other areas. That’s the comment we’ve had from riders - it’s a little bit inconsistent whether that’s due to irrigation with all the wind we’ve had in Canterbury,” Oatham told Trackside TV.

Remedial work was done where Harmonious slipped to try and fix the issue, but it was ultimately decided to call off the rest of the day for the safety of the jockeys.

The New Zealand cup is one of New Zealand’s biggest race events, with a sellout crowd of 15,000 thought to be in attendance.