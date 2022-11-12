LIVE: Black Ferns win Rugby World Cup after unbelievable final

Welcome to 1News' live coverage of tonight's Rugby World Cup final between the Black Ferns and England at Eden Park in Auckland.

FT: NZL 34-31 ENG

THEY STOLE THE LINEOUT! THE BLACK FERNS WIN!

79min: NZL 34-31 ENG

Another penalty advantage from the maul. England kick for touch here as the seconds tick down.

78min: NZL 34-31 ENG

England get an advantage from the maul and get nothing from it so it's another penalty! England with a huge call here and they go for the win! Kick for the corner, another lineout and it's just FIVE METRES from the NZ line.

77min: NZL 34-31 ENG

NZ risk it with a trick play as they fake a kick for touch and tap. But the run goes wrong, NZ get isolated and England win the penalty! They kick for touch and are now 25 from the NZ line.

76min: NZL 34-31 ENG

The Black Ferns steal the lineout! They get the ball up to halfway but then lose it themselves and England come roaring back! They're 35m from NZ's line but Demant has gone in there and gotten the turnover! WHAT. A. PLAY.

THAT'S OUR CAPTAIN!

73min: NZL 34-31 ENG

NZ don't muck around this time. They clear it from the restart and it's an England lineout on halfway.

72min: NZL 34-31 ENG

NZL TRY! THE BLACK FERNS ARE BACK IN FRONT! They win their lineout, shift it to the left wing, kick it through, recover, offload and Leti-I'iga is in!

STRAP YOURSELVES IN FOLKS!

70min: NZL 29-31 ENG

Well, well, well. England get another lineout as the ref believes there's an NZ hand on their kick as it goes into touch on the full. England milk the clock setting the lineout and that gives the TMO enough time to prove NZ didn't touch it! We come back for an NZ lineout 35m from England's line!

69min: NZL 29-31 ENG

NZ set the maul but it's ugly so Cocksedge kicks ahead. England get to it but are in their 22. They clear but Holmes runs it back. NZ again with the ball 10m inside England's half. The ball comes back but a pass goes to no one! NZ scramble back and get to it and with the play broken down kick again. It finds touch, England with a lineout 10m from halfway in their half.

67min: NZL 29-31 ENG

England inside NZ's half with the penalty from the yellow. They keep it simple with the forwards and rumble forward towards the NZ 22 but Hirini gets on it and earns the penalty! Superb effort there. Demant finds touch and it's a lineout on halfway.

65min: NZL 29-31 ENG

NZL YELLOW! Demant kicks the ball through off the scrum and Dow recovers it. She looks to run it all the way back herself but she's hit hard upright by Simon! It's a high shot. Not as bad as the earlier one but Simon knows she's in trouble and that's 10 minutes of 14v14 for England.

64min: NZL 29-31 ENG

England go to that maul again and find the metres. It's up to halfway and comes to the backline but there's a knock on! NZ scum on halfway.

Just 15 to go here. It's anyone's game!

62min: NZL 29-31 ENG

The Black Ferns are rumbling towards the line but they're 5m out and England opt to attack the ruck and get the penalty! Smart play choosing when to strike and it's worked here. Another huge moment in this game. England clear with the penalty and it's their lineout 5m outside their 22.

61min: NZL 29-31 ENG

HUGE ERROR FROM ENGLAND! Demant stabs a kick through and England scramble back to get to the ball. There's pressure on as England try to run back and come out of their 22 doing so. Pass then goes back inside 22 and England clear with a kick out on the full - so we're coming all the way back for the lineout! NZ's throw, 15m from the English line!

60min: NZL 29-31 ENG

The English maul is shut down! Bremner manages to wrap the ball up and keep it off the ground as the drive comes to a standstill. Eventually it collapses but in the pile of bodies, the ball can't come out so it's an NZ scrum, 35m from their line.

59min: NZL 29-31 ENG

England's scrum gets another penalty! They kick for touch with it and get the lineout on halfway. This forward pack is truly world class.

58min: NZL 29-31 ENG

Shallow restart and the Black Ferns recover through an aerial Tui! They're up to the English 22 in no time. Murray rumbles forward 5m, it comes wide to the left. 15m out. England get the turnover! They clear but can't find touch. Holmes brings it back but there's a forward pass as she tries an offload. England scrum 25m from their own line.

55min: NZL 29-31 ENG

ENG TRY! Cokayne has a hat trick in the final! It's another maul and they're just too good at them. The English hooker drops down on the line and again they've converted on a costly Black Ferns error.

53min: NZL 29-26 ENG

England get the free kick from the scrum and call for another one. This time they get the penalty and despite a free three points on offer, they kick for the corner! 5m lineout coming up. BIG moment coming up here.

51min: NZL 29-26 ENG

Dang it! NZ try to run again from the restart and they've coughed the ball up again! England scrum 20m from the Black Ferns' line now, near the middle of the field...

50min: NZL 29-26 ENG

NZL TRY! The NZ maul gets an advantage and they keep rumbling forward. It stops short, ball comes left. 5m short. Back to the right with numbers and it's Krystal Murray off the bench and over in the corner! THE BLACK FERNS TAKE THE LEAD FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE FINAL!

48min: NZL 24-26 ENG

Big shove from NZ but England control it. A chip kick doesn't work and again Cocksedge sees space with and kicks for touch and would you believe it, Cocksedge gets a 50-22! She's fired up and has every right to be in her final Test. Black Ferns lineout 20m from the English line.

46min: NZL 24-26 ENG

England clear and NZ look to run it back, they have the numbers but the final pass going wide can't stick and it's a knock on. England scrum on halfway near the right sideline. Wayne Smith starting to go to his bench now with front row replacements.

45min: NZL 24-26 ENG

England lose the ball shortly after the scrum and Cocksedge sees noone home at the back and kicks ahead. It bounces into touch and England are with a lineout but unlike many of them tonight, it's on their own 22.

43min: NZL 24-26 ENG

NZ run it again from the restart but Scarratt manages to kill the ball in a maul and get her side a scrum on halfway.

42min: NZL 24-26 ENG

NZL TRY! WHAT A TRY TO START THE SECOND HALF! Black Ferns control the kickoff. Move the ball down the backline to Fluhler near the left wing, she fakes a kick ahead and cuts back inside, links up with Holmes, Holmes back to Fluhler and Fluhler runs it in to score. Side to side! End to end! You will see that try for YEARS to come!

Holmes shaves the left post with the extras. England still in front.

40min: NZL 19-26 ENG

England get us going away and we're into the final 40 minutes of Rugby World Cup 2021!

HT: NZL 19-26 ENG

The Black Ferns celebrate a try in the Rugby World Cup final. (Source: Photosport)

That takes us to halftime and what an opening 40 minutes! EIGHT tries. A RED card! Linebreaks, knockons - you name it, we've had it.

England may be down a player but they go into the sheds the rightful leaders here. They've made less errors with ball in hand and converted on the opportunities presented to them. That's not to say the Black Ferns aren't right there with them. They've brought that attacking flair Wayne Smith has given them license to play with but they just need to settle the nerves a bit and look for answers against that English maul.

Stay with us. We're just 40 minutes away from finding a champion!

40min: NZL 19-26 ENG

NZL TRY! The maul is set and slowly they rumble forward. Rule is at the back, spots the space on the left and runs in to score off the back. MASSIVE score as the hooter goes. Holmes from near the left sideline again but can't bring it around.

38min: NZL 14-26 ENG

It's loose and ragged but New Zealand make their way to the halfway line through 10 phases of high-paced play. It comes to Leti-I'iga and she makes a barnstorming run into England's 22! England try to force the turnover but give up the penalty! Demant kicks for touch. One last chance to score here. 10m lineout coming up.

36min: NZL 14-26 ENG

Black Ferns get the ball back with a penalty and try to go quick but it's another knock on and England are on attack. They spy a hole behind the NZ line and kick for the corner. Superb kick finds touch. NZ lineout 5m from their line.

34min: NZL 14-26 ENG

Another costly error for the Black Ferns. England clear from the restart and Leti-I'iga can't control it. Knock on means another England set piece - scrum is 35m from the NZ line on the left side.

33min: NZL 14-26 ENG

ENG TRY! England's bread and butter strikes again. Another maul, they rumble forward and Cokayne drops down for her second at the back.

31min: NZL 14-19 ENG

NZL NO TRY! England roll the maul 15m and send it to the backline with an advantage. It's a skip pass that Renee Holmes intercepts and streaks away untouched to score but advantage was still in play so we're coming all the way back to the other end instead for a 5m lineout for England.

29min: NZL 14-19 ENG

Again, the Black Ferns look to run instead of kick and it comes to the right wing. Holmes chips it ahead for Tui but the ball bounces into touch. English lineout 35m from the NZ line.

28min: NZL 14-19 ENG

NZ get out of jail there. England set the maul again and are rumbling towards the line. They break from the maul looking to score but NZ stop it, and the ball goes loose. It's a knock on with no advantage so NZ get a scrum less than 10m from their own line.

26min: NZL 14-19 ENG

ANOTHER mistake of the restart. NZ try to run it out of their 22 but the pass is to no one and goes into touch! England lineout on the NZ 22... we've seen what they can do from here.

24min: NZL 14-19 ENG

NZL TRY! And they strike back! Black Ferns set a maul, draw the numbers in and then send it wide with a skip pass. The red card creates the numbers and Leti-I'iga is in in the left corner!

Holmes from the left sideline nails the extras! Superb kick.

23min: NZL 7-19 ENG

Now it's England's turn for a mistake from the kickoff! There's a knockon and an English player in front has picked it up so it's a penalty! Demant kicks for the corner and the Black Ferns have a lineout 10m out.

23min: NZL 7-19 ENG

ENG TRY! England make the Black Ferns pay! They set the maul 22m out and drive all the way to the line. Message sent - England are outnumbered but not outmuscled!

Scarratt's extras are off the post!

20min: NZL 7-14 ENG

Horror restart from NZ. Ball goes into touch and England have a lineout on NZ's 22.

19min: NZL 7-14 ENG

NZL TRY! And the Black Ferns make an immediate statement! They use the penalty from the red card to get a 5m lineout and hand England some of their own medicine with a maul. Ponsonby plops it down and it's game on!

17min: NZL 0-14 ENG

ENG RED! It's a red card for England! Lydia Thompson comes flying across to hit Woodman and it's head-on-head contact. It's reckless, it's dangerous and there's no mitigating factors so she's gone.

The Black Ferns haven't gotten out of this unscathed though. Woodman has been taken off on a medical cart and receives a roar from the Eden Park crowd. Ayesha Leti-I'iga on for the impact.

17min: NZL 0-14 ENG

It's side to side from the Black Ferns and they're stretching this English line! They rumble towards the 5m line but England come up with another turnover! England clear and find touch 10m from halfway but we're heading upstairs for the TMO. Woodman has gone down seriously and it may be from head contact.

16min: NZL 0-14 ENG

Ugly restart from England as Fluhler gets a charge down and the Black Ferns get a turnover! The ball can't come out cleanly though through a referee interference so we head to a NZ scrum. It's about 35m from the English scrum on the right side of the field. Big chance here.

14min: NZL 0-14 ENG

ENG TRY! It's simple, it's effective, it's five points. England go to the maul and rumble over for Cokayne to score. There's a reason this forward pack is revered and the Black Ferns have just been reminded of it there.

12min: NZL 0-7 ENG

Danger time now. NZ give up another penalty and England kick for the corner. The English set piece is world renowned and they've got a 5m lineout to work with here...

11min: NZL 0-7 ENG

ANOTHER WOODMAN BREAK! She's broken out in the middle of the field and finds Sevens Sister Sarah Hirini in support. Hirini hits the deck 10m inside the English half. The Black Ferns try to recycle quickly, do so, but run into another solid English defence that earns a penalty. England kick for touch and get a lineout near halfway.

9min: NZL 0-7 ENG

The Black Ferns run it back at England and Woodman makes a break down the left wing. She bumps off one, she bumps off a second and then looks for support but can't find it. England get the turnover and kick it immediately to an empty NZ backfield. Holmes gets back to the ball and the Black Ferns start their attack again.

7min: NZL 0-7 ENG

The Black Ferns earn a penalty off the lineout and Holmes calls for the tee. 40m out slightly to the left. She makes solid contact but it shaves the outside of the left post! England with a 22m dropout.

5min: NZL 0-7 ENG

Holmes is short with the restart and the pressure piles on England, resulting in the ball going into touch. Black Ferns lineout 10m inside the English half.

4min: NZL 0-7 ENG

ENG TRY! England win the lineout and instead of using that renowned pack they shift it down the line and find space on the left wing! Thompson is taken down six metres short. It comes back to the right and sure enough the numbers are there for Kildunne to go over on the right wing.

2min: NZL 0-0 ENG

Holmes goes short with the kickoff but England still clear. Holmes runs it back to the NZ 10m line but England immediately get the turnover! They attack with a chip over the top and it's an awkward bounce. Black Ferns recover inside their 22 and look to begin an attack but are met by a sturdy English line. Demant eventually clears and finds touch. England lineout 35m from the NZ line.

KICKOFF

Referee Hollie Davidson gives us the thumbs up and Holmes gets us going. The Final has begun!

7:29pm

Stacey Fluhler leads the haka. England are sprea out along their 10m line to accept the challenge and as the Black Ferns come together to form their arrowhead the crowd roars in support. We're moments away. WHAT A START TO THIS ONE!

7:27pm

God Save the King follows. Now it's time for the haka!

7:25pm

God Defend New Zealand is the first anthem up. No music, just 40,000 voices. Cannot emphasis enough how special this must be for the players and there's plenty of pride and the odd tear from them.

7:23pm

The teams are making their way out on to the pitch and what a roar from the crowd! What a turnout for a historic evening in women's rugby. Goosebumps.

7:15pm

Kiwi musician Benee has been entertaining the crowd as the countdown kicks in. Over 40,000 expected at the Garden of Eden and it's certainly looking that way!

7:05pm

7:00pm

And the team will have plenty of support from their nearest and dearest too! 1News caught up with all the "Rugby Mums" getting ready for tonight's big game as well as England fans confident in their own side. You can hear from all of them and more here.

6:55pm

The Black Ferns will have some very special supporters in the Eden Park crowd tonight - former Black Ferns aplenty including members of the original 1989 squad!

6:50pm

Some late team news from England - they've lost 57-Test halfback Leanne Infante for the final to a knee and ankle injury. That's seen 22-year-old Lucy Packer promoted to the No.9 jersey.

6:45pm

Well despite the forecasts, Auckland has turned on a beauty here for tonight's final as fans pour in for the match. Conditions are perfect as France displayed in their 36-0 drubbing of Canada in the bronze medal match earlier this afternoon. Lets hope it leads to some Black Ferns magic!

6:40pm

Ruby Tui, centre, celebrates the try for replacement prop Awhina Tangen-Wainohu (to her left) for the Black Ferns in their World Cup win over Australia at Eden Park last night. (Source: Photosport)

England and New Zealand have a chance to make history in a Women’s Rugby World Cup final this evening capping a tournament which has boosted the profile of women’s rugby and is book-ended by sellout crowds at Eden Park.

Almost 40,000 fans filled the Auckland stadium for matches on opening day and more will be present for the final.

The pace of ticket sales increased markedly when New Zealand held on to beat France 25-24 in a semifinal last weekend and some extra seating has been added to meet demand.

Around 2.6 million fans worldwide watched live coverage of the 2017 final in which New Zealand beat England 41-32 and the audience for Saturday’s final is expected to eclipse that number. Final figures aren’t yet available but the expected world-record crowd on Saturday should take overall attendance for the tournament close to 200,000.

The tournament has mirrored others in soccer in reflecting the growth in popularity in women’s sports. The quality of matches and the rise of crowd-favorite personalities has contributed to the overall rise in the audience for the women’s game.

“Rugby World Cup 2021 has proven to be a triumph for rugby, women’s sport and New Zealand,” World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said. “On and off the field records have tumbled, personalities have been projected and barriers smashed as the stars of women’s rugby have shone brightly, underscored by two incredible semifinals.”

Beaumont said the tournament had been “the greatest women’s rugby event ever and an inspiration for girls and boys to get into rugby.”

Tournament director Michelle Hooper said the event had unfolded as if perfectly scripted with tight semifinals leading to a dream final between top-ranked England and defending champion New Zealand.

“What we saw during the semifinals was arguably the greatest spectacle of international rugby this country has seen in a very long time,” Hooper said. “Those two matches have had an immeasurable impact on the game that we may not see the true results of until generations to come when young girls and boys will talk about those moments."

England is attempting to add to a world-record winning streak of 30 tests, dating to its win over New Zealand in 2019. New Zealand hopes to add to its five world titles with its first achieved at home.

The final offers a classic contrast in styles between England’s hard-nosed forward play, its daunting rolling maul and New Zealand’s always joyous back play made sharper by a number of world sevens series stars.

England captain Sarah Hunter will play her 140th Test tonight, extending her record as rugby’s most-capped female player. She says there has been a sense of calm in the England camp this week.

“I just think that the real sense of wanting to be together overrides the feeling of pressure,” she said. “We’re just going to go in and play without fear because there’s many things you’ll never experience in life and for some that’s to play in a Rugby World Cup final.”

New Zealand winger Ruby Tui has become one of the stars of the tournament for the exuberance she portrays on the field and in interviews. She sees Saturday’s final as a milestone on a long road towards recognition for women’s rugby and remembers the start of that journey 12 years ago.

“Imagine this,” Tui said. “Nobody knows who the Black Ferns are. Nobody knows what they look like. Nobody follows women’s rugby.

“We were told you will never be paid. We were told we’re not going to give you Eden Park for the World Cup. We’ll give you somewhere that holds 5,000 because you’re not going to sell it out. Women’s rugby doesn’t matter.

"Here we are 12 years later. Eden Park’s sold out, bro.”

Squads

Black Ferns: 1. Phillipa Love, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Amy Rule, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Chelsea Bremner, 6. Alana Bremner, 7. Sarah Hirini, 8. Charmaine McMenamin, 9. Kendra Cocksedge, 10. Ruahei Demant (cc), 11. Portia Woodman, 12. Theresa Fitzpatrick, 13. Stacey Fluhler, 14. Ruby Tui, 15. Renee Holmes

Reserves: 16. Luka Connor, 17. Krystal Murray, 18. Santo Taumata, 19. Joanah Ngan-Woo, 20. Kennedy Simon (cc), 21. Ariana Bayler, 22. Hazel Tubic, 23. Ayesha Leti-I'iga

England: 1. Vickii Cornborough, 2. Amy Cokayne, 3. Sarah Bern, 4. Zoe Aldcroft, 5. Abbie Ward, 6. Alex Matthews, 7. Marlie Packer, 8. Sarah Hunter (c), 9. Leanne Infante, 10. Zoe Harrison, 11. Abby Dow, 12. Holly Aitchison,13. Emily Scarratt, 14. Lydia Thompson, 15. Ellie Kildunne

Reserves: 16. Lark Davies, 17. Maud Muir, 18. Shaunagh Brown, 19. Cath O'Donnell, 20. Poppy Cleall, 21. Sadia Kabeya, 22. Claudia MacDonald, 23. Tatyana Heard