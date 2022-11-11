Rotorua bank hostage accused remanded in custody

Sam Kelway
By Sam Kelway, 1News Reporter
A 35-year-old man charged with kidnapping and attempting to kill after allegedly taking people hostage in a Rotorua bank has kept his name and image hidden for now.

The man appeared before a Justice of the Peace via video link at the Rotorua District Court today.

He is facing one charge of threatening to do grievous bodily harm and seven of kidnapping.

He didn't enter a plea and was remanded in custody until next month.

The man was arrested yesterday afternoon after entering the BNZ adjacent to the mall on Rotorua's Amohau St.

He allegedly took people hostage, who were released unharmed after an hour following police negotiations.

The man will be back in court early December.

The bank is closed today.

