Covid patients don't have to return $275 oximeters - Health NZ

Te Whatu Ora doesn’t know how much it’s spent on pulse oximeters that have been sent out to patients isolating with Covid-19, or how many have been returned.

Oximeter (file photo).

An oximeter is a device that clips onto a patient’s finger to test how much oxygen is circulating in their blood. Some also measure the pulse. Patients are told that if the reading drops below a certain level, they need to contact the hospital.

From September 2021, oximeters were provided to Covid-19 patients in Auckland if their clinical assessment identified oximeters would be of benefit in monitoring their condition. Oximeters are still being sent to patients isolating with the virus.

A return courier bag is provided upon delivery but patients are not under any obligation to return the device, according to Te Whatu Ora.

It wasn’t until mid-December 2021 that a process was established for direct patient distribution and return of pulse oximeter devices in the Auckland region.

Ian Dodson, co-director and chief operating officer HealthSource – Te Whatu Ora, told 1News in response to an OIA that the Auckland trial extended nationwide “as the pandemic progressed”.

Two types of pulse oximeters are available to patients - The A310 InHealth Portable Oximeter, priced at $25.25 each, and the Onyx 9590 FT Pulse Oximeter, priced at $210 - $275 each, depending on the time of purchase.

The Onyx pulse oximeter is one of two types being sent to people isolating with Covid-19.

But Dodson could not say how many of which brand were sent, where they were sent and at what cost.

He said the Onyx 9590 provided better readings for people with darker skin pigmentation than the A310, suggesting the former were probably more popular given Māori and Pasifika peoples are disproportionately affected by Covid-19.

“The total costs of sending out pulse oximeters is unable to be quantified due to the multiple channels used for distribution,” Dodson said, adding “it was not an obligation that the pulse oximeters be returned, and it was up to the individual”.

It wasn’t until May 2022 that the Auckland region response introduced the option of returning pulse oximeters to a local GP practice.

“Often the costs of ensuring the returning of the pulse oximeters and then the required sterilisation of the equipment (staff resourcing as well as consumable costs) far outweighed the cost of the pulse oximeter and therefore was not cost effective to follow up with those that were not returned,” Dodson said.

He said patients might not return the oximeter because they “would often pass it on to another unwell whānau member, they are small units and easily dropped/broken/lost, and a patient could use them again if they became unwell with Covid in the future”.

“Due to the evolving nature of this initiative and changes in the decentralised distribution of the devices throughout the pandemic, data collection is limited and as identified above, not recorded centrally.”

The Covid-19 Response Minister, Dr Ayesha Verrall, declined to comment on the rollout of pulse oximeters and where they might have been distributed, instead redirecting 1News back to Te Whatu Ora for "operational" reasons.

National’s health spokesperson, Dr Shane Reti, said the situation revealed a lack of good stewardship.

Shane Reti.

“It is very disappointing that there is a lack of accountability for expensive resources. These may not cost much individually, but small amounts of waste add up and this is sadly emblematic of the Government’s approach to spending taxpayer money.

“There should have been better training and understanding for using oximeters. If there are oximeters not being used in homes, then they should be returned to a pharmacy,” Reti said.