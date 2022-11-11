Black Ferns joker Ruby Tui makes PM crack up with 'Ardern' pun

Source: 1News

Ruby Tui has made Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern laugh after using her surname to joke about a potential future in politics.

Tui, a jokester in the Black Ferns squad ahead of the Rugby World Cup this weekend, posted a video to social media of her and teammates with Ardern last night.

Sitting next to the Prime Minister, Tui - using a heavy accent - sets up her joke for "Aunty Cindy".

"I was just wondering, when you're finished being Prime Minister, can you give me Ardern? [a turn?]"

The punchline got a roar of laughter before Ardern gave her approval, leading Tui to let out a victorious "yeah" in response.

The light-hearted moment came after Ardern, in her Prime Minister role, spoke fondly of the Black Ferns during a stand up with media yesterday after revealing she wouldn't be able to attend tomorrow's final at Eden Park due to said duties.

READ MORE: All the pressure on the Black Ferns? Not if Ruby Tui can help it

"They mean so much to us as a country and I for a number of years have been inspired by them as a team and what they represent," she said.

Alana Bremner and her Black Ferns teammates celebrate their win against France.

Alana Bremner and her Black Ferns teammates celebrate their win against France. (Source: Photosport)

"But I am going to see them now so that I can at least share my support and my best wishes with them for a really big week.

"We are so proud of them and we've been proud of them for a long time, long before this World Cup.

"They're tenacious, amazing sportspeople both in the way that they play but also off the field."

Ardern had kind words for Tui specifically as well.

"After a game, seeing Ruby Tui out there for a really long time wanting to sign every jersey or ball or thing that is presented to her because she doesn't want anyone to miss out - that's the kind of spirit you see across all those players.

"I think they're an amazing team and they deserve all our support."

The Black Ferns play England in tomorrow night's final at Eden Park, kicking off at 7:30pm.

