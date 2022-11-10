Wests Tigers to bring NRL home game to Hamilton next season

Talk of the Warriors playing the entire 2023 NRL season at home have proven to be nothing short of hopeful rumours, with a single home game for the Wests Tigers being moved to Hamilton the only change to an otherwise normal regular season schedule.

A Warriors flag at Mt Smart Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors will open up their 2023 campaign in Wellington against the Knights, and will play 12 matches in New Zealand for the first time since 2019.

Napier will play host to the Warriors and Broncos in round 13, while Wests Tigers will bring their round 24 home game against the Warriors to Hamilton.

The season will run over 27 rounds, with each team receiving three byes, with more games moved to Sunday nights from the Friday 6pm timeslot after State of Origin games.

Brisbane will host Magic Round, with the Warriors set to face the defending champion Panthers.

- additional reporting AAP