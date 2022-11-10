UK’s worst driver? Motorist repeatedly refuses to pull over for ambulance

A UK driver has been sentenced to eight months in prison after repeatedly blocking an ambulance on its way to a call.

The ambulance was responding to a man who had collapsed when the red Suzuki Vitara refused to pull over, The Sun reported.

The incident was caught on a dashcam by an ambulance. The Suzuki began to block the ambulance as it was driving along the A4 near Reading towards Maidenhead.

The car, driven by Reading man Albert Butler, appears to have made no attempt to let the ambulance pass, even driving into oncoming traffic.

Butler made multiple attempts to block the ambulance, at one point even slowing down.

"The manner of Butler's driving was completely unacceptable," investigating officer Sergeant Matt Cadmore said.

Butler has been sentenced to eight months in prison for dangerous driving and obstructing an emergency vehicle.

"In deliberately attempting to hinder the progress of this ambulance, he was putting another road user at great risk and at the same time, delaying an emergency vehicle en-route to a medical emergency," Cadmore said.

Mark Ainsworth, director of operations at South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, told the Sun that it was the "worst standard" of driving dealt with by their ambulance workers.