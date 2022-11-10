Two National MPs back mayors over Three Waters

Two senior Canterbury MPs are calling on the Government to listen to the country’s mayors over Three Waters.

National MPs Matt Doocey (left) and Gerry Brownlee (right). (Source: 1News)

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey and National List MP Gerry Brownlee are backing the Communities 4 Local Democracy (C4LD) call to keep Three Waters in local ownership.

This follows Auckland mayor Wayne Brown and Phil Mauger, of Christchurch, joining with Waimakariri mayor and C4LD deputy chairperson Dan Gordon for an announcement in Auckland last week.

The mayors proposed to continue with the water regulator, Taumata Arowai, while maintaining local ownership and working in partnership with mana whenua.

They advocated for Regional Water Organisations to be established, instead of the government’s proposed four entity model, with the ability to apply for funding through a new Water Infrastructure Fund (WIF).

Doocey and Brownlee said the C4LD proposal aligned with National’s policy, which was based on "collaboration and co-funding".

"No-one disagrees that there are some issues, but the problem is financing it and the government has got it wrong with wanting to set up a massive bureaucracy," Brownlee said.

While National supported the initial legislation to establish the regulator Taumata Arowai, it has indicated it will repeal the subsequent legislation and restore local ownership, Doocey said.

"We will work with councils individually to understand what investment is required under a co-funding model.

"And we would encourage councils if they choose to collaborate.

"In North Canterbury, there is an ability for Hurunui and Waimakariri to work together."

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.