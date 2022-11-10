Police identify body pulled from water in Auckland's Hobsonville

Police have confirmed the identity of a man whose body was found in the water in Auckland's Hobsonville last night.

(File image.) (Source: istock.com)

A member of the public contacted police about 8pm yesterday after discovering the body in the water between Beach Haven and Herald Island.

The body was found next to a fishing dinghy.

"At this stage, we are not in a position to release his name," police said.

"Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones at this very difficult time."

His death has been referred to the coroner.