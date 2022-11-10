Police identify body pulled from water in Auckland's Hobsonville

Source: 1News

Police have confirmed the identity of a man whose body was found in the water in Auckland's Hobsonville last night.

(File image.)

(File image.) (Source: istock.com)

A member of the public contacted police about 8pm yesterday after discovering the body in the water between Beach Haven and Herald Island.

The body was found next to a fishing dinghy.

"At this stage, we are not in a position to release his name," police said.

"Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones at this very difficult time."

His death has been referred to the coroner.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Ex-reality TV star allegedly injured Auckland officer in hit-and-run

2

Police identify body pulled from water in Auckland's Hobsonville

3

Man in custody after people taken hostage at Rotorua bank

4

Jack Black’s message of support stuns Palmerston North students

5

All the pressure on the Black Ferns? Not if Ruby Tui can help it

Latest Stories

Synthetic cannabinoids likely to have hospitalised 2 in Christchurch

Man in custody after people taken hostage at Rotorua bank

Lorde details 'storm of factors' impacting touring musicians

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

NZ's largest oil, gas operator to cease fossil fuel production by 2050

Related Stories

Man in custody after people taken hostage at Rotorua bank

West Auckland Hindu temple target of arson attack

Patient punched woman in face at ED - calls for better security

Ex-reality TV star allegedly injured Auckland officer in hit-and-run