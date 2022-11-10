Pakistan legends bust out dance moves after T20 win over NZ

Source: 1News

Legends of Pakistan cricket enjoyed their side's victory over New Zealand at the T20 World Cup, a win which earned them a place in the final against India or England.

Pakistan cruised to a seven-wicket win at the SCG to give them a chance of earning their second T20 trophy following victory in 2008.

Watching on in the A Sports studio were some greats of the game - Shoaib Malik, Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis - who showed their delight with some funky dance moves.

They will hoping for a repeat on Sunday night, when their team plays for victory at the MCG.

