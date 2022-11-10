'Nasty spell of weather' heading for upper North Island

A "nasty spell of weather" is heading for the upper North Island, with the potential for significant amounts of rain and gale-force winds.

It's hoped, however, most of it will have moved on when the Rugby World Cup final kicks off on Saturday night.

1News meteorologist Dan Corbett said parts of Northland and upper Auckland, down to the Coromandel, should expect to see a "nasty spell of weather heading our way" as high pressure and a "pipeline of cloud" are pivoted "right into north of the country" on Friday.

The low will bring "significant" amounts of rain and gales to parts of the North Island, according to MetService.

ADVERTISEMENT

A heavy rain warning is in force for the Coromandel Peninsula from 1am to 9pm tomorrow; the Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, from 9am tomorrow to 3am on Saturday; and Gisborne from 5am tomorrow to 3am on Saturday.

During this period, the Coromandel could see between 130 to 180mm of rain about the ranges and 70 to 120mm near the coast, with peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/hr about the ranges tomorrow afternoon through to the early evening.

Meanwhile, Gisborne should expect 140 to 200mm of rain or more about the ranges north of Tolaga Bay. The area could see peak rates of 20 to 30 mm/hr about the ranges, particularly north of Tolaga Bay from tomorrow afternoon.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Northland from 9pm tonight to 4pm tomorrow; Auckland north of Takapuna, including Great Barrier Island, from 12am to 6pm tomorrow; and the ranges of Hawke's Bay, including the eastern hills south of Hastings, from 10am tomorrow to 1am on Saturday.

Northland, Auckland and Hawke's Bay will see periods of heavy rain tomorrow afternoon, with thunderstorms possible for Northland and Auckland. During this time, rainfall may potentially exceed warning levels in Northland and Hawke's Bay, while Auckland may reach warning criteria.

A strong wind watch is also in place for Northland from the Bay of Islands southwards from 9pm tonight to 12pm tomorrow; Auckland from the Harbour Bridge northwards, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula from 6pm tonight to 4pm tomorrow; Bay of Plenty east of Whakatāne and Taupō east of the lake until 5pm tomorrow; and Manawatu and Horowhenua from 12pm to 10pm tomorrow.

“The weekend is not a complete wash out but it’ll certainly be a bit of a tricky one," Corbett said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That’s how Saturday starts but rugby, of course, could be a wet pitch but hopefully all of that wet weather does clear away in time for the match.”