Man charged after people taken hostage at Rotorua bank

A man has been charged after he allegedly took a group of people hostage at a Rotorua bank this afternoon.

Police at the scene in central Rotorua. (Source: 1News)

The incident occurred at an address on Amohau St in the centre of town.

Emergency services were called to the bank about 3.55pm after the alleged offender took a group of people hostage, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

One witness described a "clearly distraught" man in his mid-to-late 30s inside the bank with several bank tellers.

The hostages were released at 4.50pm and were uninjured.

BNZ chief executive Dan Huggins said he was glad the branch's staff and customers were all safe.

"Support is now being provided to those in the branch at the time of the incident."

The 35-year-old is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow on multiple kidnapping charges.

A scene guard will remain in place.