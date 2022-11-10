Jack Black’s message of support stuns Palmerston North students

US actor Jack Black surprised drama students at a Palmerston North school with a video message over their School of Rock production – a film Black starred in back in 2003.

Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School’s production started this week, their version of the 2003 comedy film that had Black (Dewey Finn) pretending to be a teacher at a prestigious school. He subsequently harnessed the musical talent of the students and formed a successful band.

Principal of the school, Hamish Ruawai said one of the school’s parents had a connection to Black and reached out to him.

Black beamed in via a direct Facebook video to the school’s page.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s me Jack Black, I heard you were doing School of Rock. Are you doing School of Rock?” he exclaimed.

“That rules,” he said.

“Hey, you rule the school and you rock the block and I just wanted to wish you luck, I wanted to send you good vibes and rock ‘n’ roll spirit.

“Go get it! And don’t forget…there’s no way you can stop, the School of Rock,” he sang in classic Jack Black style.

Ruawai said the students in the production were wowed when they found out.

“We surprised our students by playing the video of him to them prior to opening night, just before they went in.

“They were stunned, the adults were stunned and the feedback we’ve had on social media has been amazing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruawai said the school has turned the film into a musical for its production.

“There are some strong messages in the film about following your passion and resilience, which is one of our school’s values and it fits in really nicely.”

“When we see Palmerston North being mentioned along with a famous actor it makes us feel really wonderful, really blessed,” he said.

According to Paramount Pictures, the company behind the film,“the movie’s enduring appeal has a bit to do with this unorthodox collusion of talent, including an endearing cast of kid musicians. It’s also due to a storyline centered on the heartwarming trope of an adult goofball who finds meaning in teaching children”.

Black teamed up with the film’s screenwriter to write many of the songs the School of Rock kids play in the classroom, including several musical solos.

The production started on Tuesday and finishes Friday.