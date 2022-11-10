Black Ferns spring minor surprise for RWC final line-up

Wayne Smith and his selectors have sprung a minor surprise by naming loose forward Charmaine McMenamin as Liana Mikaele-Tu’u’s replacement for the World Cup final against England at Eden Park on Saturday.

Charmaine McMenamin, pictured in the Black Ferns' World Cup pool game against Australia. (Source: Photosport)

McMenamin has been returning from injury and featured in pool play but didn’t play in the knockout matches against Wales or France.

She will start at No.8, with co-captain Kennedy Simon – an alternative replacement for Mikaele-Tu’u’ (thumb injury against France) – remaining on the reserves bench.

McMenamin is the only change to the Black Ferns’ line-up as they seek to snap England’s 30-match winning streak and defend their World Cup title after last Saturday’s thrilling 25-24 semifinal victory over France.

“Throughout this whole campaign selection has been incredibly difficult,” Smith said. “We are pretty happy with the continuity in this line up and only the one change this week.

“Charmaine comes into the team and she’s already had some good minutes on the field during the World Cup and obviously brings that experience from 2017 [last World Cup] as well.”

Smith added: “It is going to be a massive challenge. We are playing against possibly one of the greatest teams in the history of rugby, they’ve won 30 Tests in a row which is remarkable and it's going to take a huge effort.

“The support for the team has been amazing but that also brings its own challenges, we have to show that we can cope with those challenges and focus on playing the rugby that we love.”

Apart from McMenamin, there are five other players who took part in the 2017 Rugby World Cup final against the same opposition in Belfast, with key players Sarah Hirini, Kendra Cocksedge, Portia Woodman, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Stacey Fluhler in lining up for consecutive finals.

It will be halfback Cocksedge's 68th and final Test.

This will be the 30th Test between the teams, having first met in 1997, the Black Ferns have won 18, drawn one and lost 10.

It will be the fourth time the teams have met in a Rugby World Cup Final, most recently the Black Ferns coming from behind to win 41-32 in Ireland in 2017.

There have only been three Tests between the nations since the last Rugby World Cup, the Black Ferns winning in San Diego in 2019 – England’s last defeat before going on a 30-match winning streak, including two wins over the Black Ferns last year.

The Black Ferns team to play England in the final of the World Cup at Eden Park on Saturday, kick-off 7.30pm is:

1. Phillipa Love

2. Georgia Ponsonby

3. Amy Rule

4. Maiakawanakaukani Roos

5. Chelsea Bremner

6. Alana Bremner

7. Sarah Hirini

8. Charmaine McMenamin

9. Kendra Cocksedge

10. Ruahei Demant (co-captain)

11. Portia Woodman

12. Theresa Fitzpatrick

13. Stacey Fluhler

14. Ruby Tui

15. Renee Holmes

Reserves:

16. Luka Connor

17. Krystal Murray

18. Santo Taumata

19. Joanah Ngan-Woo

20. Kennedy Simon (co-captain)

21. Ariana Bayler

22. Hazel Tubic

23. Ayesha Leti-I’iga