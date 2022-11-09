Williamson aware anything could happen against Pakistan

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is looking to finally chalk up a T20 World Cup title for the team.

Kane Williamson is looking to finally win a white ball World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

This will be the Black Caps fifth consecutive white ball semi-final but they’ve never managed to seal the deal.

“You know, I suppose when you turn up everybody wants to win. That's kind of a big part of the idea, I guess of tournament sport.”

Speaking to media at the Sydney Cricket Ground this afternoon, Williamson admitted that was all part of the appeal of T20.

“All teams can beat each other and it's certainly my way for a pretty exciting event,” he said.

“I guess you're going through it trying to adjust the conditions as quickly as possible, make those changes to the different opposition, and really go out and try and express yourself, and it's been nice that we've been able to see that throughout this competition.”

Organisers are expecting the semi-final against Pakistan to sell out, with limited tickets still available on Tuesday afternoon.

The match begins at 9pm NZT, with the final at the MCG on Sunday.