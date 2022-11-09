US dog seen carrying severed arm; decapitated body later found

Source: Associated Press

Police in Mississippi's capital city found a decapitated body after receiving reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm, authorities said.

A generic image of a dog

A generic image of a dog (Source: istock.com)

The body was discovered Sunday in Jackson in an abandoned house in the woods, Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release.

The body's arm was recovered on a street near the abandoned house but the head hadn’t been located as of Tuesday, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart told WAPT-TV.

The victim appeared to be male, the coroner said.

“That is a very graphic and brutal picture. The mutilation of a body, my reaction is one of disgust, is one of concern," said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba at a news conference.

Read More

“It's not something you grow accustomed to. it's never something you want to grow accustomed to.”

Authorities declined to release the name of the victim or more details surrounding the case amid an ongoing investigation.

Hearn told the news station that this case is Jackson's 117th homicide of the year.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth AmericaAnimals

Popular Stories

1

Petrol prices could be set by Commerce Commission

2

Neighbour to unruly Kāinga Ora tenants told to sell house

3

Photos: Blood moon seen in Aotearoa and around the world

4

Why are supermarkets checking ID for zero per cent alcohol sales?

5

Six60 hit back after Oz broadcaster moans about te reo Māori use

Latest Stories

Six60 te reo tirade: Australian TV host won't apologise

Opinion: It’s not safe to be queer in Christchurch

Kiwis pack hold no fears for Kangaroos - Angus Crichton

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

Rāhui placed on Manukau Harbour as search for boy continues

Related Stories

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record NZ$3.42 billion

Little boy, 2, dies in NSW dog attack

Snake bite kills Queensland boy, man faces manslaughter charge

Abortion, voting rights on the line in US midterm elections