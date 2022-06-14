TJ Perenara gives classy response to All Blacks omission

Source: 1News

TJ Perenara gave a typically classy response to being left out of Ian Foster's first All Blacks squad of 2022.

TJ Perenara.

TJ Perenara. (Source: Photosport)

The halfback, capped 78 times for his country, wasn't included in Foster's list of halfbacks for the Ireland series - going with Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie and Folau Fakatava instead.

Never short of a word or two on the pitch, Perenara offered a straight-forward response to the news on Instagram.

"BRB (Be right back)," he said, signalling he hasn't given up on playing for the side again.

His absence on Monday was noted by number one fan and 1News chief correspondent John Campbell in an emotional tweet.

"The Grey Lynn Branch of the TJ Perenara Fan Club", congratulated the new All Blacks on Twitter and paid tribute to the outgoing Perenara.

"We adore you, TJ!" he said.

"78 AB games (16 tries), most capped 'Cane ever, a leader on & off the field, Reo advocate, inclusion advocate, assistant ref, and a good man.

"Tēnā rawa atu koe (Thank you very much)."

Meanwhile uncapped Fakatava vowed to push his idol and Highlanders franchise teammate Smith for the number nine jersey.

"I always love competing with him," Fakatava said.

"I feel like I'm carving him up at training. I told him 'I'm coming for you' and he knows I'm putting a bit of pressure on him," he grinned.

