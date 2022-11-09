Students near Wellington have exams moved amid lockdown

Aotea College in Porirua was put into lockdown just before noon today after the school received a threat, according to police and the school's Facebook page.

Police at the Okowai Rd entrance at Aotea College. (Source: 1News)

The threat came as students were taking exams, or were coming to take them this afternoon.

NZQA exams for Level 1 Music, Level 2 Accounting and Level 3 History were cancelled today, students being asked to take them at nearby Mana College.

Aotea College says students will be able to apply for derived grades if impacted by today's incident, including those taking tests tomorrow.

"Any students unable to attend exams on Thursday 10 November due to the effects of today's lockdown will need to contact the school, we will then give them further advice on how they can apply for a derived grade."

Parents are not allowed on-site, but students can be escorted off site if expecting to be picked up.

The school remains under guidance from police and thanks students and parents for their patience.