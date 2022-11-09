Public helps Wairarapa cops capture youths fleeing spiked car

Source: 1News

At least 10 members of the public have been commended after helping police arrest a group of youths in an allegedly stolen car in Wairarapa yesterday evening.

A file image of a police car.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

Police spotted the vehicle travelling north on SH2, towards Greytown, around 5.20pm, Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson said today in a statement.

The vehicle was followed from a distance under the legal speed limit, but a pursuit was not initiated.

Officers successfully deployed road spikes just outside Greytown, causing the vehicle to come to a stop on Humphries Street.

The vehicle's seven occupants fled in different directions but were all found and taken into custody with the help of locals, who helped police track the group through several private properties.

"Their help is greatly appreciated and led directly to the successful apprehension of the group," Thomson said.

All offenders have been referred to Youth Aid.

The driver is due to appear in the Youth Court on driving charges.

Thomson said police are investigating other offences in relation to the incident.

He said one of the occupants in the vehicle "was unrestrained in the front passenger footwell".

"This is extremely concerning and a situation where there could have been a more serious outcome including serious injury or death," Thomson said.

New ZealandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

16-year-old Auckland girl injured in hit-and-run

2

Six60 te reo tirade: Australian TV host won't apologise

3

Neighbour to unruly Kāinga Ora tenants told to sell house

4

Photos: Blood moon seen in Aotearoa and around the world

5

Covid-19: NZ's situation complex, hard to predict - modeller

Latest Stories

Doctors say process to get residence in NZ 'a nightmare'

Covid-19: NZ's situation complex, hard to predict - modeller

Students near Wellington have exams moved amid lockdown

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

TJ Perenara says he's inspired by the Black Ferns' growth

Related Stories

Students near Wellington have exams moved amid lockdown

16-year-old Auckland girl injured in hit-and-run

Two stabbed in Nelson, police seek witnesses

Rural rivers near burnt-out car central to homicide inquiry - police