Public helps Wairarapa cops capture youths fleeing spiked car

At least 10 members of the public have been commended after helping police arrest a group of youths in an allegedly stolen car in Wairarapa yesterday evening.

Police spotted the vehicle travelling north on SH2, towards Greytown, around 5.20pm, Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson said today in a statement.

The vehicle was followed from a distance under the legal speed limit, but a pursuit was not initiated.

Officers successfully deployed road spikes just outside Greytown, causing the vehicle to come to a stop on Humphries Street.

The vehicle's seven occupants fled in different directions but were all found and taken into custody with the help of locals, who helped police track the group through several private properties.

"Their help is greatly appreciated and led directly to the successful apprehension of the group," Thomson said.

All offenders have been referred to Youth Aid.

The driver is due to appear in the Youth Court on driving charges.

Thomson said police are investigating other offences in relation to the incident.

He said one of the occupants in the vehicle "was unrestrained in the front passenger footwell".

"This is extremely concerning and a situation where there could have been a more serious outcome including serious injury or death," Thomson said.