Little boy, 2, dies in NSW dog attack

A two-year-old boy has died after being attacked by dogs in the NSW central west.

Dog attack victim Jyedon Pollard (Source: Supplied)

Emergency services were called to a motel on Grenfell Road at Cowra about 10.20am on Tuesday after reports the toddler had been seriously injured, NSW police said in a statement.

Officers attended the scene but the boy had already been taken to Cowra Hospital.

He was flown to Sydney's Westmead Hospital, however died on Tuesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Daily Telegraph says the victim was Jyedon Pollard, who had been playing outside the motel where his family were staying

Police are examining the motel as a crime scene and investigations continue to prepare a report for the coroner.

Two dogs have been seized by the local council.