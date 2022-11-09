Little boy, 2, dies in NSW dog attack

Source: AAP

A two-year-old boy has died after being attacked by dogs in the NSW central west.

Dog attack victim Jyedon Pollard

Dog attack victim Jyedon Pollard (Source: Supplied)

Emergency services were called to a motel on Grenfell Road at Cowra about 10.20am on Tuesday after reports the toddler had been seriously injured, NSW police said in a statement.

Officers attended the scene but the boy had already been taken to Cowra Hospital.

He was flown to Sydney's Westmead Hospital, however died on Tuesday afternoon.

The Daily Telegraph says the victim was Jyedon Pollard, who had been playing outside the motel where his family were staying

Police are examining the motel as a crime scene and investigations continue to prepare a report for the coroner.

Two dogs have been seized by the local council.

WorldAnimalsAustralia

Popular Stories

1

Six60 hit back after Oz broadcaster moans about te reo Māori use

2

Snake bite kills Queensland boy, man faces manslaughter charge

3

Why are supermarkets checking ID for zero per cent alcohol sales?

4

Wastewater testing for monkeypox being trialled in NZ

5

Deep cultural significance in blood moon event for Māori

Latest Stories

BNZ profits jump 7% to $1.4 billion

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of South Korean row

Harry Potter Sorting Hat actor Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

Blatter says picking Qatar as World Cup host was a 'mistake'

Related Stories

Snake bite kills Queensland boy, man faces manslaughter charge

Brisbane baby born 3 months early with tumour twice her size

Sri Lankan cricketer charged with sexual assault in Sydney

Qld couple in court for alleged murder, torture of 7-month-old son